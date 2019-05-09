Zendaya's Stylist Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's Met Gala Diss (Exclusive)

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, isn't sweating Lindsay Lohan's comments!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with Roach at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B launch party on Thursday in Los Angeles, where he offered a brief-yet-biting response to the Mean Girls star bashing his work on the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress' Cinderella-inspired Met Gala look.

"I don't know her," he said with a smile, before heading into the Hollywood Palladium.

When Zendaya, 22, arrived at the Met Gala on Monday, she was decked out in a fairy-tale gown, which she accessorized with a bag shaped like Cinderella's pumpkin carriage.

Roach was by her side for the red carpet, where he waved a magic wand that emitted smoke, seemingly making Zendaya's ensemble light up.

However, on Tuesday, Lohan didn't seem to care for it and was prepared to tell the world. She hopped on Instagram, where she slammed Zendaya's look, writing: "@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever."

But she wasn't done. She went on to write, "Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already 😭."

Zendaya's fans quickly fired back at Lohan for her attack. One fan simply responded, "What did you wear to the Met?"

Roach also chatted about what inspired the luminescent look that they presented at the prestigious charity event.

"It was crazy. It was a lot of technical things with that dress. And what's most important [is] we got to tell our story," he explained. "We got to tell the story of this Disney princess who's grown up and her fairy god-brother who's kinda like ushering her through the crazy world of fashion. And the things we do together is just always special and means so much. We always try to tell a story."

