Zulily Sale: Best Fall Fashion Deals Up to 60% Off

By ETonline Staff
fall zulily picks
Fall is almost here, somehow, and we're scrambling to update our seasonal wardrobe. First stop: Zulily.

The online retailer, which features daily flash sales and other deals, is home to all kinds of products, including books, bedding, decor, outdoor gear, electronics, beauty products and baby items. But Zulily really shines when it comes to women's fashion -- you'll find brand names and unique pieces alike at unbelievable prices.

Zulily is currently stocked with fall-friendly clothing like boots, sweaters, cardigans, coats and more, all in a range of styles and sizes. As always, you'll want to shop quickly so you can score the low price.

Below, shop our favorite fall finds at Zulily. 

Dark Olive Kangaroo-Pocket Hooded Maxi Dress
Dark Olive Kangaroo-Pocket Hooded Maxi Dress
This dress hits all our fall wardrobe must-haves: comfy sweatshirt material, kangaroo pocket, hood. It's basically like wearing a sleeping bag in public.

AN $81 VALUE

Taupe Tall Elma Boot
Taupe Tall Elma Boot
Fall is synonymous with boots, and we love this knee-high style with buckles. Choose from eight colors, including taupe (pictured above).
A $54.99 VALUE

Brown Leopard Fleece Collared Jacket
Brown Leopard Fleece Collared Jacket
When you venture outside this fall, do it in style with leopard print. The soft, fleece fabric will keep you cozy and warm.

Claret Pockets Leather Crossbody
Claret Pockets Leather Crossbody
A sleek leather crossbody in the perfect autumnal red. You can carry this one through the holidays, too.

A $158 VALUE

Gray Waffle-Knit Knot-Hem Sweatshirt
Gray Waffle-Knit Knot-Hem Sweatshirt
Off the shoulder -- with a twist. Paired with jeans or black pants, this waffle knit sweater will be part of your fall uniform.

Dove & Petal Pink Vented Side-Panel Track Pants
Dove & Petal Pink Vented Side-Panel Track Pants
The newest addition to your fall loungewear collection is made of French terry fabric, and these vented side panel track pants are still breathable enough to wear on the go.

A $69 VALUE

