2017 American Music Awards: What You Didn’t See on TV: BTS’ Fandom, Diana Ross’ Grandson & More

Didn’t score a ticket to the 2017 American Music Awards? Sure, you can watch Demi Lovato slay her song “Sorry Not Sorry” and marvel at BTS’ sick dance moves from the comfort of your couch, but there are somethings only audience members at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles could see on Sunday night.

Thankfully ET’s got you covered with some insider observations from the epic show. Here were some of the best moments:

1. The BTS Fandom Is Very Real

Think this Korean boy band is all hype? Think again! According to an eyewitness, the crowd went “insane” when the group took their seats and cheered even louder as they waved to fans in the crowd. The chaos continued throughout the show as the audience “went wild” anytime the camera panned to the boys of BTS. Ahead of their performance, a chant of “BTS” filled the auditorium during the commercial break. One uber fan rocked a button-down shirt with all the members’ faces on it, and the audience waved globe-shaped lights during the group’s performance.