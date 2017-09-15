2017 Fall TV Preview: Meet the 9 Breakout Stars You Need to Know!

In ABC's new comedy, Hall plays an up-and-coming rapper, Courtney Rose, who runs for office as a way to drum up publicity for his music career -- and we have a feeling the premiere of The Mayor will do the same for its star. Hall, who only has a handful of credits to his name, the most recent being on TBS' Search Party, draws other parallels to his character: He's charismatic, magnetic and a complete breath of fresh air.

Unlike his character, however, Hall couldn't be more prepared for his success. While the series' first episode sees Courtney struggle with the newfound responsibilities of his role -- leaning on his chief of staff (Lea Michele) and mother (Yvette Nicole Brown) for support -- the Juilliard grad couldn't be more of a perfect fit for the acting and rapping parts of his new gig. Hall definitely has our vote.

The Mayor, inspired in part by Chance the Rapper and executive produced by Hamilton's Daveed Diggs, premieres Oct. 3 on ABC.