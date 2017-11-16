2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards: Complete List of Winners

The hottest stars stepped out for the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards to celebrate the biggest night in Latin music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday night.

Juanes and Luis Fonsi were among the first winners of the night, with the "Despactio" singer taking home the Record of the Year award.

ET caught up with Fonsi, who was nominated for four Latin GRAMMYs, before the ceremony, where he expressed how much the awards show means to him.