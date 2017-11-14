Shakira Forced to Postpone World Tour After Suffering a Vocal Cord Hemorrhage: 'My Nightmare Continues'

Shakira had some heartbreaking news to tell her fans on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Colombian singer revealed in a Twitter message posted in both Spanish and English that she would have to postpone her tour until next year.

"For the last five months I’ve been wholly dedicated to preparing my El Dorado World Tour. However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career," she said, further revealing that she had suffered a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord. "Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover."