Shakira Forced to Postpone World Tour After Suffering a Vocal Cord Hemorrhage: 'My Nightmare Continues'
Shakira had some heartbreaking news to tell her fans on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old Colombian singer revealed in a Twitter message posted in both Spanish and English that she would have to postpone her tour until next year.
"For the last five months I’ve been wholly dedicated to preparing my El Dorado World Tour. However, these past few days, just before my first concerts, have been some of the hardest of my career," she said, further revealing that she had suffered a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord. "Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover."
The lengthy statement continued: "As such, and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery."
Shakira also noted: "It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout the different countries of Europe."
Earlier this month, the mother of two announced that she would have to postpone a few shows on the tour but seemed optimistic that she would soon be returning to the stage.
“Thanks as always from the bottom of my heart for all the support and love you've shown me heading into this tour,” she said in a statement. “I hope to make it worth the wait and see you all very soon!”
