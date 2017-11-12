2017 MTV Europe Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
Some of the biggest names in music and pop culture stepped out in England on Sunday for the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards.
Rita Ora hosted the star-studded event, held at The SSE Arena in London, which kicked off with an appearance by Eminem, who delivered a live debut performance of his new single, "Walk on Water."
The night also featured impressive performances from Camila Cabello, who performed her megahit single "Havana,' Demi Lovato singing "Sorry Not Sorry" and Kesha, who belted out "Learn to Let Go," -- among a dozen other live sets.
Among the nominees, Taylor Swift dominated the field with six nominations while Shawn Mendes enjoyed an impressive five nominations -- but how many did they end up taking home? Check out the full list of winners from the 2017 MTV EMAs below:
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Winner: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit - "Rockabye" ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - "Wild Thoughts" ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito (Remix)" ft. Justin Bieber
Winner: Shawn Mendes - "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"
BEST U.S. ACT
DJ Khaled
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Fifth Harmony
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Drake
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Little Mix
Winner: Louis Tomlinson
Stormzy
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Winner: Zayn Malik
BEST NEW
Winner: Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag'n'Bone Man
BEST POP
Winner: Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters - "Run"
Katy Perry - "Bon Appétit" ft. Migos
Winner: Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
KYLE – "iSpy" ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - "Look What You Made Me Do"
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
Winner: David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Winner: Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Winner: Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Winner: Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Winner: Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH ACT
Winner: Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Winner: The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
GLOBAL ICON
Winner: U2