News

Demi Lovato Sports Some Serious Cleavage in Sexy MTV EMAs Outfit: Pics!

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Demi Lovato is not sorry about this fashion choice.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer hit the carpet for the MTV EMAs, in a sexy window pane-patterned suit, with high-waisted pants, an open jacket, and no shirt.

Demi Lovato at the MTV EMAs 2017
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

The daring look had Lovato showing off some serious cleavage.

Demi Lovato at the MTV EMAs 2017
Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

Lovato has been open recently about embracing her sexuality.

“When I’m comfortable in my own skin I feel confident. And when I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out!” she said in her recent YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Flashes Some Underboob in Sexy Selfie: Pic!

She also revealed more in the documentary about her ongoing battle with an eating disorder. For more on her road to recovery and body confidence, watch the video below.