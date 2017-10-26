Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour With DJ Khaled

The "Confident" singer has been extra busy since the release of her new YouTube documentarySimply Complicated.

ET sat down with Lovato earlier this month, where she revealed that since her big split with Wilmer Valderrama last year, she's still focusing on finding herself.

"Yeah, I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her,” she said. “And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.”

