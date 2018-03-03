2018 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 33rd Annual Independent Spirit Awards is finally here!
The awards show kicked off in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, with Nick Kroll and John Mulaney returning to the stage as hosts to celebrate the best of this year's independent films.
Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, led the pack with six nominations, followed by Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out with five nods and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird with four. All three films were nominated for Best Picture, alongside The Florida Project and The Rider. Winners of Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards have gone on to win the Oscars' Best Picture five out of the last six years.
See which of your favorites won big below:
Best Feature
Call Me by Your Name
The Florida Project
**WINNER**Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider
Best Director
Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
**WINNER**Jordan Peele, Get Out
Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time
Chloé Zhao, The Rider
Best First Feature
Columbus
**WINNER**Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy
Patti Cake$
Best Female Lead
Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
**WINNER**Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy
Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More
Best Male Lead
**WINNER**Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson, Good Time
Best Supporting Female
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
**WINNER Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
Best Supporting Male
Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
**WINNER**Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bennie Safdie, Good Time
Best Screenplay
**WINNER**Lady Bird
The Lovers
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Get Out
Beatriz at Dinner
Best First Screenplay
Donald Cried
**WINNER**The Big Sick
Women Who Kill
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Best Cinematography
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Columbus
Beach Rats
**WINNER**Call Me by Your Name
The Rider
Best Editing
Good Time
Call Me by Your Name
The Rider
Get Out
**WINNER**I, Tonya
John Cassavetes Award
A Ghost Story
Dayveon
**WINNER**Life and Nothing More
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration
Robert Altman Award
**WINNER**Mudbound
Best Documentary
The Departure
**WINNER**Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Motherland
Quest
Best International Film
**WINNER**A Fantastic Woman
BPM
Lady Macbeth
I Am Not a Witch
Loveless
Piaget Producers Award
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
**WINNER**Summer Shelton
Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
Amman Abbasi, Dayveon
**WINNER**Justin Chon, Gook
Truer Than Fiction Award
Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation
**WINNER**Jonathan Olshefski, Quest
Jeff Unay, Cage Fighter
Annual Bonnie Award
So Young Kim
**WINNER**Chloe Zhao
Lynn Shelton
This year's Independent Spirit Awards aired on IFC, and was also streamed live on Facebook.
