2018 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 33rd Annual Independent Spirit Awards is finally here!

The awards show kicked off in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, with Nick Kroll and John Mulaney returning to the stage as hosts to celebrate the best of this year's independent films.

Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, led the pack with six nominations, followed by Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out with five nods and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird with four. All three films were nominated for Best Picture, alongside The Florida Project and The Rider. Winners of Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards have gone on to win the Oscars' Best Picture five out of the last six years.

See which of your favorites won big below:

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

The Florida Project

**WINNER**Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

Best Director

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

**WINNER**Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

Best First Feature

Columbus

**WINNER**Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy

Patti Cake$

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

**WINNER**Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy

Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More

Best Male Lead

**WINNER**Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

**WINNER Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

**WINNER**Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bennie Safdie, Good Time

Best Screenplay

**WINNER**Lady Bird

The Lovers

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Get Out

Beatriz at Dinner

Best First Screenplay

Donald Cried

**WINNER**The Big Sick

Women Who Kill

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Best Cinematography

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Columbus

Beach Rats

**WINNER**Call Me by Your Name

The Rider

Best Editing

Good Time

Call Me by Your Name

The Rider

Get Out

**WINNER**I, Tonya

John Cassavetes Award

A Ghost Story

Dayveon

**WINNER**Life and Nothing More

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

Robert Altman Award

**WINNER**Mudbound

Best Documentary

The Departure

**WINNER**Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

Best International Film

**WINNER**A Fantastic Woman

BPM

Lady Macbeth

I Am Not a Witch

Loveless

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

**WINNER**Summer Shelton

Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

Amman Abbasi, Dayveon

**WINNER**Justin Chon, Gook

Truer Than Fiction Award

Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation

**WINNER**Jonathan Olshefski, Quest

Jeff Unay, Cage Fighter

Annual Bonnie Award

So Young Kim

**WINNER**Chloe Zhao

Lynn Shelton

This year's Independent Spirit Awards aired on IFC, and was also streamed live on Facebook.

