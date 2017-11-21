Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Nominations -- See the Full List!
Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird all had great showings at the 2018 Independent Spirit Award nominations!
The nominees were announced on Tuesday morning, with the Armie Hammer-ledCall Me by Your Name leading the pack with six nominations, followed closely by Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed, genre-bending thriller Get Out with five, and Lady Bird, with four.
All three films are competing for Best Picture, along with The Florida Project and The Rider. The Independent Spirit Awards are sometimes seen as a tea leaf for how the Academy Awards will sway -- the Best Picture winner of this show has gone on to also earn the distinction at the Oscars for five out of the last six years.
Peele earned a nod in the Best Director category, and the film's lead, Daniel Kaluuya is up for Best Male Lead, along with James Franco, who is nominated for The Disaster Artist. In the Best Female Lead category, Saoirse Ronan is up for Lady Bird.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Feature
Call Me by Your Name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider
Best Director
Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time
Chloé Zhao, The Rider
Best First Feature
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy
Patti Cake$
Best Female Lead
Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner
Francis McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy
Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More
Best Male Lead
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Robert Pattinson, Good Time
Best Supporting Female
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time
Best Supporting Male
Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bennie Safdie, Good Time
Best Screenplay
Lady Bird
The Lovers
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Get Out
Beatriz at Dinner
Best First Screenplay
Donald Cried
The Big Sick
Women Who Kill
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Best Cinematography
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Columbus
Beach Rats
Call Me by Your Name
The Rider
Best Editing
Good Time
Call Me by Your Name
The Rider
Get Out
I, Tonya
John Cassavetes Award
A Ghost Story
Dayveon
Life and Nothing More
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration
Robert Altman Award
Mudbound
Best Documentary
The Departure
Faces Places
Last Men in Aleppo
Motherland
Quest
Best International Film
A Fantastic Woman
BPM
Lady Macbeth
I Am Not a Witch
Loveless
Piaget Producers Award
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton
Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
Amman Abassi, Dayveon
Justin Chon, Gook
Truer Than Fiction Award
Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation
Jonathan Olshefski, Quest
Jeff Unay, Cage Fighter
Annual Bonnie Award
So Young Kim
Chloe Zhao
Lynn Shelton
The 2018 Independent Spirit Awards take place on March 3, 2018.
