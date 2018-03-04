2018 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

Ladies and gentlemen and sexy fish creatures, your 2018 Academy Award winners...

The 90th annual Oscar awards were handed out live on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater here in Hollywood, California, and this year's show will go down as one to remember. The nominations were already historic: Meryl Streep received a record 21st nomination while Mudbound's Rachel Morrison became the first female Best Cinematography nominee and a new oldest nominee ever was anointed. (Hey, Christopher Plummer!)

Could this year's winners make history, too? The Shape of Water received the most nominations of the year, and if it wins 12 of its 13 nominations, it will beat out Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King for most Oscars ever won by a single film. Morrison could now become the first female to ever win the Cinematography achievement, while Get Out's Jordan Peele would become the first black nominee to win in Directing or in Original Screenplay. There are plenty more opportunities to make it into the record book, but, without further ado, here are the 2018 Academy Award winners:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri *WINNER*

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya *WINNER*

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold & Michael Green

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams & Dee Rees

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges *WINNER*

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Documentary (Feature)

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus *WINNER*

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary (Short Subject)

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Film Editing

Baby Driver, Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman, Chile *WINNER*

The Insult, Lebanon

Loveless, Russia

On Body and Soul, Hungary

The Square, Sweden

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick *WINNER*

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arden Tuiten

Original Score

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Original Song

“Mighty River” from Mudbound

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

“Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me" from Coco

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

“This is Me” from The Greatest Showman

Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin *WINNER*

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote / All of Us

Sound Editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Dunkirk, Richard King, Alex Gibson *WINNER*

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo *WINNER*

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Bran Zoern, Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

