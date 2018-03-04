2018 Oscars: The Complete Winners List
Ladies and gentlemen and sexy fish creatures, your 2018 Academy Award winners...
The 90th annual Oscar awards were handed out live on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater here in Hollywood, California, and this year's show will go down as one to remember. The nominations were already historic: Meryl Streep received a record 21st nomination while Mudbound's Rachel Morrison became the first female Best Cinematography nominee and a new oldest nominee ever was anointed. (Hey, Christopher Plummer!)
Could this year's winners make history, too? The Shape of Water received the most nominations of the year, and if it wins 12 of its 13 nominations, it will beat out Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King for most Oscars ever won by a single film. Morrison could now become the first female to ever win the Cinematography achievement, while Get Out's Jordan Peele would become the first black nominee to win in Directing or in Original Screenplay. There are plenty more opportunities to make it into the record book, but, without further ado, here are the 2018 Academy Award winners:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri *WINNER*
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya *WINNER*
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank, James Mangold & Michael Green
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams & Dee Rees
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges *WINNER*
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle
Documentary (Feature)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus *WINNER*
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Documentary (Short Subject)
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Film Editing
Baby Driver, Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman, Chile *WINNER*
The Insult, Lebanon
Loveless, Russia
On Body and Soul, Hungary
The Square, Sweden
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick *WINNER*
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard
Wonder, Arden Tuiten
Original Score
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Original Song
“Mighty River” from Mudbound
Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
“Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name
Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me" from Coco
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall
Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren
“This is Me” from The Greatest Showman
Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin *WINNER*
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote / All of Us
Sound Editing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkirk, Richard King, Alex Gibson *WINNER*
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo *WINNER*
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Bran Zoern, Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, Stuart Wilson
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
