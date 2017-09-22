The 35 Most Anticipated New Music of Fall 2017

It’s time to revamp those playlists, people!

Whatever your music genre of choice, there are plenty of new options this fall from LPs to tours. While several stars including Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton and more have confirmed release dates (See: That New-New, below), that’s not stopping us from putting out some positive vibes for a few albums we are hoping to see sooner rather than later (Wishful Thinking).

Read on for 35 of the latest musical offerings set to hit your earbuds this season.

Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain and More: The Queens of Fall Music

That New-New

The Killers: Wonderful Wonderful

Sept. 22

The Killers return with their fifth studio album, their first since 2012’s Battle Born, featuring the singles “The Man” and “Run for Cover.”

“I wouldn't feel this excited if the songs weren't true,” lead singer Brandon Flowers told Billboard this summer. “We’ve been hearing a lot of false music out there -- music designed for the nondiscerning listener. It’s always good when you have that satiated feeling, the desire that’s quenched, when you have substance behind it. That’s when you know you have something.”

Our new album is called Wonderful Wonderful. See for yourself. Preorder game on:https://t.co/uHnST2uR6ipic.twitter.com/Md8s4lNIuo — The Killers (@thekillers) July 31, 2017

Macklemore: Gemini

Sept. 22

Don’t expect to find any “Thrift Shop” reboots on Macklemore’s latest album -- it’s his first offering in more than a decade without collaborator Ryan Lewis on-board. Still, Gemini is certainly not short in the collab department, featuring vocals from Kesha, Lil Yachty and Skylar Grey, to name a few.

Fergie: Double Dutchess

Sept. 22

It's been more than a decade but The Dutchess is BACK with her long-awaited sophomore solo effort, Double Dutchess. Fergie will release the 13-track visual album via her own label, Dutchess Music, featuring collaborations with Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, YG and, adorably, 4-year-old son Axl Jack (on the song "Enchante (Carine)").

Chris Janson: Everybody

Sept. 22

“It’s no pun intended, but literally I wrote it for everybody,” Janson told ET of his sophomore effort, for which he wrote or co-wrote every track. “I thought it was the perfect title because there is something on here from every walk of life and there’s something for everybody. Maybe you don’t really like traditional country music. That’s cool, we’ve got other things on there. Maybe you do, and that’s great too because we’ve got the best of both worlds and everything in between.”

“I feel like people are really getting a piece of my heart and really what I wanted to say,” he continued. “I’ve never tried to change the world, I always just want to put a smile on somebody’s face and that’s exactly what I think we did with this album.”

Here’s a few of the guys that helped me cowrite the album #EVERYBODY. Thankful to them and the many more not standing on this stage with me. pic.twitter.com/19nROKKpD1 — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) September 20, 2017

Miley Cyrus: Younger Now

Sept. 29

Cyrus is getting back to basics with her Bangerz and Dead Petz follow-up, Younger Now. The 24-year-old showcased a more stripped-down sound on its lead single, “Malibu,” written for beau Liam Hemsworth, doubling down on promises to return to her country roots with the twangy “Inspired” and by channeling godmother Dolly Parton in her “Younger Now” music video.

Shania Twain: Now

Sept. 29

"I wrote all of this music myself, so it's all on me. If fans don't like it, I just have to take that on myself, but it's worth it, because even if a small amount of people are inspired by it, I've done what I set out to do," Twain told ET earlier this year. In her first new album since 2002, Twain is putting it all out there, working through everything from the end of her 16-year marriage, temporarily losing her voice to Lyme disease, to the start of a new marriage to Frederic Thiebaud. It seems to be perfectly encapsulated in Now’slead single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” which was released earlier this summer.

The day is finally here!! Incredibly excited to announce that my new album NOW is available to pre-order at https://t.co/Om8lkfPLEOpic.twitter.com/4Ek7Hekoe1 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 15, 2017

Dolly Parton, I Believe in You

Sept. 29

The country queen is channeling her inner fairy on her first children’s album 50 years after her debut was released. I Believe in You will include a new version of “Coat of Many Colors,” along with songs like “Responsibility,” “Brave Little Soldier” and “I Am a Rainbow.” (Yes, Dolly, you certainly are.)

I've teamed with @PledgeMusic to provide some fun bundles for my new children’s album! Be sure to check them out: https://t.co/Sg0B3kBBEgpic.twitter.com/Dn7Nt6mGMk — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 18, 2017

Demi Lovato: Tell Me You Love Me

Sept. 29

Lovato’s sixth studio album builds on her song of summer Platinum smash, “Sorry Not Sorry,” showing off her jaw-dropping vocal range with the powerful sobriety anthem, “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore,” and delivering soulful swoon on the title track, “Tell Me You Love Me.” The album features collaborations with a lengthy list of songwriters and producers, including Oak, Sean Douglas and John Hill, Stint and DJ Mustard, among others.

Gwen Stefani: You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Oct. 6

Is October too soon to get in the Christmas spirit? Stefani is getting a jump on the holiday season with You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which features beau Blake Shelton’s vocals on the title track.

#YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas out Oct 6th!! Preorder starting tonight & get the first single feat @BlakeShelton 🎄😍🎄gx pic.twitter.com/JyAiE2HeM7 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) September 21, 2017

Pink: Beautiful Trauma

Oct. 13

PInk has been busier than ever this year, adjusting to life as a family of four, touring the world, shutting down awards shows and gearing up to release her first new album in five years. Beautiful Trauma will feature the politically charged “What About Us” and, if we were the betting kind, we’d bet on plenty more empowering, anthemic and maybe even heartbreaking offerings. We’re glad you’re back, Pink!

Beautiful Trauma 10/13/17 I could not be more excited right now. "What About Us" is out today (Thursday) THANKYOU for all the years and love pic.twitter.com/geUV86ekOu — P!nk (@Pink) August 10, 2017

St. Vincent: MASSEDUCTION

Oct. 13

St. Vincent’s summer track, “New York,” is a mournful breakup ballad, but the accompanying video, directed by Alex Da Corte, is anything but. Full of vivid colors and dazzling backdrops, the video offers a striking contrast to the singer’s disdain for the “motherf**ker” that wronged her. “I think Annie's New York is the New York of my dreams -- one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat," Da Corte said in a statement to ET. “It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.”

The full-length album, MASSEDUCTION, is co-produced by St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Jack Antonoff. According to a press release, it includes lyrical themes of “power and sex, imperiled relationships and death.”

My new album MASSEDUCTION is out 10/13. Pre-order and download “Los Ageless” and “New York” instantly. https://t.co/EJNVOHwMpFpic.twitter.com/zg0A1DBCah — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) September 6, 2017

Beck: Colors

Oct. 13

It’s been more than three years since Beck’s GRAMMY-winning Morning Phase, with Colors marking his 13th overall studio album. The artist told NME to expect 10 songs that are “simple and uplifting and galvanizing, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling. Those are the hardest.”

Support your local indie record store.

Indie exclusive yellow vinyl version of #Colors coming 10.13.17.https://t.co/ftxx5iyoLdpic.twitter.com/Oj1kLaCSNr — Beck (@beck) September 19, 2017

Gucci Mane: Mr. Davis

Oct. 13

After the release date was pushed back a month, we'll have to wait a little longer for the rapper's 11th studio record. Gucci dropped a collaboration with The Weeknd, "Curve," last week. The album boasts several features, including Migos, A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q and Big Sean, which means it will hopefully be worth the wait.

Darius Rucker: When Was the Last Time

Oct. 20

Rucker teamed with producer Ross Copperman on his sixth solo endeavor, resulting in a fresh, new sound. “He’s young and high energy so I’m really excited for people to hear it,” Rucker tells ET. “There’s one song with me and Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley and Luke Bryan and it’s a lot of fun. … Those guys are my friends. We hang out and play golf and talk. Luke keeps telling me he’s gonna take me hunting.”

Roll call!! Who's pre-ordered their copy of 'When Was The Last Time'?



Take a look at the packages at https://t.co/EK8HxT2E83! pic.twitter.com/G3JrF2Pbn3 — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) August 15, 2017

Chris Young: Losing Sleep

Oct. 20

Just days after his induction into the historic Grand Ole Opry, Young will unveil his sixth studio album. The release follows a banner year for the country star, who scored a GRAMMY nomination in 2016 for his megahit duet with Cassadee Pope, “Think of You.” This time around, Young appears to be flying solo on all 10 of the album cuts.

#LosingSleep until October 20th! A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Weezer: Pacific Daydream

Oct. 27

Weezer’s 11th studio album features the tracks “Feels Like Summer” and “Beach Boys,” and was once described by frontman Rivers Cuomo as if “the Beach Boys and The Clash fell in love by the ocean and had one hell of an amazing baby.”

Pacific Daydream is coming October 27th! Pre-order the album now https://t.co/W7ihwWuaGY — weezer (@Weezer) September 14, 2017

Kelly Clarkson: The Meaning of Life

Oct. 27

“THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make,” Clarkson gushed of her Atlantic Records debut, Meaning of Life. When the American Idol alum first announced her label change back in June, she promised to deliver albums in a variety of different genres down the line -- country, Broadway and pop, among them -- but up first: “a soulful record.” And, so far, she’s delivered with the ultra-sexy single, “Love So Soft.”

THIS is the album I’ve always wanted to make!! Pre-order Meaning Of Life to get my single Love So Soft AND Move You! https://t.co/addcsTgezspic.twitter.com/LF63NLxllA — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 7, 2017

Ty Dolla $ign: Beach House 3

Oct. 27

Dolla $ign continues his prolific release schedule with the third installment of Beach House, which the rapper previously announced would be a full album, rather than a mixtape. We've heard "Love U Better" featuring Lil Wayne and The-Dream back in July, and "So Am I" and "Dawsin’s Breek" featuring Jeremih. The album also features other collaborations, including Skrillex, and will arrive just in time for the end of October.

Blake Shelton: Texoma Shore

Nov. 3

Texoma Shore is Shelton’s 11th studio album and represents something of a homecoming for the Oklahoma native.

"Lake Texoma has always been a place of great memories, new and old," Shelton said in a press release announcing the project. "I literally recorded this album on its shore so it’s full circle for me to take the love of this place and my love of country music."

Kelsea Ballerini: Unapologetically

Nov. 3

With her sophomore album, Ballerini is out to show a more grown-up side of herself. "I feel like it'll be different, but not in a drastic way where anybody feels like I'm trying to change my identity. It's not like that," she told ET earlier this year. "My first record, I really wanted it to capture 12-21, so it's younger and youthful and it's flirty. This one's definitely more mature because I'm writing it from 21-23 and my life's changed a lot. I went through a gross breakup and then I had some growing up discovery years, and then I met [fiance Morgan Evans]. So I think it captures all of that."

Is it Nov. 3 yet? Pre-order #UNAPOLOGETICALLY & get two tracks RIGHT NOW. Love you, mean it. ✨ https://t.co/1jKjAgTtIbpic.twitter.com/X6pP5sCNy5 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 11, 2017

Taylor Swift: reputation

Nov. 10

Swift's highly anticipated 1989 follow-up is undoubtedly poised for a huge release, with its lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” already shattering records across the board. While the songwriter is showing off a fiery new side of herself -- both lyrically and sonically with “Look,” pushing her pop sensibilities further than ever before -- the 15-track album also promises to deliver new twists on the catchy love songs that made her a star (“...Ready for It?,” for starters).

Various Artists (Issa Rae, SZA and more): Insecure (Music From the HBO Original Series), Season 2

Sept. 8

In addition to a stellar season two, Issa Rae and music supervisor Kier Lehman made sure Insecure had all-new music from some of hip-hop and R&B’s buzziest artists featured on the show. “TV and soundtracks are ways of discovery that are becoming more and more prominent,” Lehman told Vulture. “We want to be a place for artists that wouldn’t have this opportunity for exposure to come to and have fans connect with through the scenes.” In addition to Rae’s hilarious raps, the soundtrack features not one, but two songs from 2017’s breakout star SZA, including the new record, “Quicksand.”



Wishful Thinking…

This section is titled “Wishful Thinking” because, well, none of these albums actually have release dates yet. However, these artists have been teasing us with new singles, hints and, in some cases, promises of new full-lengths to be delivered by the end of the year. Here’s what we’re keeping our fingers crossed for in the upcoming months…

Chris Stapleton: From a Room Vol. 2

TBD

If loving two Stapleton records in the same calendar year is wrong, we don’t want to be right… From a Room: Vol. 1 was released in May and, at the time, plans to release Vol. 2 later in the year were announced. No word yet on an exact street date.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Untitled Duets Album

TBD

As the country couple’s Soul2Soul tour rolls on through October, we’re still waiting on official details for their impending duets album on Sony Music Entertainment, which is expected to feature their latest song, “Speak to a Girl.”

Jennifer Lopez: Untitled Spanish-Language Album

TBD

It’s been nearly a year since J.Lo announced that she was teaming up with ex-hubby Marc Anthony to produce her forthcoming Spanish-language LP. While fans were anticipating an October 2017 release from the Bronx-born superstar, an official release date has not yet been announced. We did, however, get our first taste of the album in the form of a dance-y new single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo.”

Post Malone: Beerbongs & Bentleys

TBD

Malone hasn't come out with a release date since announcing his sophomore album at the end of last year, but the Texas-by-way-of-New York rapper finally dropped the album's lead single, "rockstar," featuring 21 Savage, which has been dominating Spotify's US, Global and Viral 50 charts.

Travis Scott & Quavo

TBD

With Quavo and Migos' at large virtual ubiquity on music features this year, the Atlanta rapper's collaboration with Scott is the newest hotly anticipated hip-hop collaboration record. While no release date has been announced, Quavo told Montreality in a recent interview that the pair have recorded over 20 tracks for the project.

Marshmello

TBD

The 21-year-old DJ looks poised to breakout from the "extravagantly masked" EDM artists category with high-profile collaborations, including one with Selena Gomez teased earlier this summer, and "Silence," Marshmello's new single with Khalid, rising on streaming charts now. No release date yet, but this one's been bubbling up for awhile and we expect a release sooner rather than later this year.

Sam Smith

TBD

Smith made his triumphant return to the spotlight earlier this month with the melancholy “Too Good at Goodbyes,” the first single from his highly anticipated sophomore album.

"There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place,’" he told Elton Johnin an interview forAttitude magazine. "‘I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice. Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time 'round I just couldn’t write for about two months... My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself."

A release date for Smith’s next album has not yet been announced.

Honorable Mention

The summer festival circuit has wrapped for the year, but there are still plenty of great live shows to look forward to as the temperatures drop, plus, a behind-the-scenes look at one of pop music’s biggest stars.

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Streaming on Netflix beginning Sept. 22

Gaga takes viewers inside the making of her 2016 album, Joanne, in this intimate look at her life. Directed by Chris Mourkarbel, the documentary debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year.

A message from me about GAGA: FIVE FOOT TWO. The documentary is available worldwide at 12:01am PT tonight on @Netflixpic.twitter.com/R7nNnmfb1Q — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 21, 2017

Katy Perry's Witness Tour

Supporting Acts: Noah Cyrus, Purity Ring, Carly Rae Jepsen

Before she takes over as the anchor judge on American Idol, Perry is reminding fans what she’s made of with a larger-than-life arena tour named for her 2017 album.

Kesha’s Rainbow Tour

Kesha isn’t letting an ongoing legal battle keep her from spreading the love. She’ll bring her acclaimed Rainbow on the road throughout the fall, hitting several major U.S. cities. The solo trek is Kesha’s first since her 2013 Warrior Tour.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour

Hova is set to play 31 dates across North America this fall, beginning in Anaheim, California, on Oct. 27 and concluding in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 21. Earlier this summer, Jay-Z’s 4:44 album reached Platinum status just five days after its release.

Paramore’s After Laughter Tour

Hayley Williams and Co. continue to support their After Laughter album with a North American tour this fall, running through mid-October.

Janet Jackson’s State of the World Tour

Newly single and a new mom, Jackson is embracing her new life and pouring herself into delivering an unforgettable show for her fans.

"Despite how life has changed for her… if anything, she is even more dedicated and more focused for some reason," the tour’s creative director, Gil Duldulao, tells ET. "That's just the professional she is. If she loves what she does -- and she loves being onstage -- the work ethic doesn't change. I think just timing of the day is different, but other than that, she's still going strong."

With additional reporting and writing by Stacy Lambe and Alex Ungerman.

Follow Sophie on Twitter & Instagram.