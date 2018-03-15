'A Wrinkle in Time' Director Ava DuVernay Set to Take On DC's Superhero Epic 'New Gods'

After taking audiences on a multi-dimensional journey through the cosmos in A Wrinkle in Time, director Ava DuVernay could soon be going on another intergalactic adventure for Warner Bros., with an adaptation of the superhero saga New Gods.

The acclaimed filmmaker is set to helm the ambitious, large-scale epic blockbuster, based on the DC comic book property of the same name, according to multiple reports.

New Gods -- based on a series of DC comics originating in the 1970s and first penned by legendary comic book writer Jack Kirby -- involves a complex mythology and a pantheon of deities who hail from two twin planets, the idyllic New Genesis and the hellish dystopia known as Apokolips.

The complex backstory and large cast of characters could prove challenging when it comes to bringing the franchise to the big screen, however DuVernay has already shown her skill and talent at weaving a compelling narrative based on fantastical and surreal source material with her take on A Wrinkle in Time -- which was written by Madeleine L'Engle in 1962 and adapted for the screen by Jeff Stockwell and Jennifer Lee.

This isn’t the first time DuVernay's name has been linked to various super hero projects. She was previously rumored to be in consideration to helm a new Batgirl standalone film.

Speaking with ET's Nancy O'Dell during a junket for A Wrinkle in Time, DuVernay denied the rumor that she'd be directing Batgirl, but didn't reject the possibility, saying " I never say never."

However, when asked during the Wrinkle in Time premiere in February if a big-budget Marvel Studios movie was something she'd be interested in, DuVernay said, "I don't think that's in the cards for me."

"This was my kind of big fantasy [movie] and I've done it and, you know, I like to jump genres. So I'll see what I jump into next," she said, adding that she had been "thinking about" what she'd like to do next.

If Warner Bros.' New Gods moves forward with DuVernay -- who is also known for directing the 2014 historical drama Selma and the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th -- she would be the first woman of color to direct a DC Comics film.

