Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Janelle Monae and More Stun at 'A Wrinkle in Time' Premiere

A Wrinkle In Time is coming in with a fashionable bang!



The long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the iconic children's classic is just around the corner, and the Disney film's star-studded cast and crew came out to celebrate at its grand premiere in Hollywood on Monday in some of the most delightfully colorful and whimsical wardrobes to ever grace a press line.

Walking the blue carpet outside the El Capitan Theater, the film's trio of mystical astral travels, played by Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling, stole the spotlight in their stunning ensembles.

Winfrey looked regal in a royal blue long-sleeved dress that featured a plunging neckline and semi-sheer cutouts, which she paired with sparkling black heels.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In her first red carpet since welcoming daughter Katherine in December, Kaling shined in a purple, asymmetrical off-the-shoulder Greta Constantine gown that perfectly complimented the premiere's striking violet color-theme.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Witherspoon also embraced the playful and classy aesthetic of her co-stars in a hip-hugging crystal-embellished scarlet gown by Michael Kors Collection. She completed the classic Hollywood look by wearing her golden hair in loose, flowing curls, though she modernized the beauty look a touch with a deep smoky eye and pink lip.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Storm Reid, the 14-year-old phenom who leads the talented ensemble cast, looked timelessly elegant in a dove blue top and a dark blue multi-layer tulle skirt with a sparkling dot overlay, designed by Coach.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Reid on the carpet, and the young actress opened up about her flawless fashion choice.

"It was a hard process," Reid said, regarding how she came to choose her blue ensemble. "But this is custom Coach, so this is made just for me, which is very exciting."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the cast shined in blue and purple hues, both singer Janelle Monae and the film's director, Ava DuVernay, looked absolutely radiant in bright pink ensembles.

Monae couldn't be missed on the carpet in her stunning fuschia suit, matching waistcoat and slacks, which she nicely contrasted with a white button-down top, black tie, crisp white heels and white box clutch.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DuVernay was all smiles at the premiere, shining in a gorgeous custom magenta Cushnie et Ochs long-sleeved column dress.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Chris Pine, who plays Reid's father in the upcoming fantasy adventure, looked handsome in a navy blue double-breasted suit with a powder blue dress shirt, black tie and matching black shoes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actor, who recently starred opposite Gal Gadot in director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, opened up to ET about acting in two major films helmed by two of the most celebrated female directors in Hollywood.

"I grew up in a family of pretty strong women so it seemed just pretty normal," Pine said. "The thing that separates Ava and Patti -- and I don't know if this is a gender thing or not -- is that their sense of purpose about making a story seems to be a bit broader and a bit bigger, and they have a real sense of putting something out into the world and into the cosmos that they wanted to shift perspectives and consciousness. So, I was really excited to be a part of something that big."

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who stars as Pine's wife and Reid's mother in A Wrinkle In Time, eschewed the more common monochromatic color schemes and wore a striking off-the-shoulder ivory number adorned with multi-colored sashes around her waist.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

According to the actress, she felt the bright gown would be a good parallel to the film's themes of "light over darkness."

"I decided to bring a bit of light," she told ET, adding, "[But] it's got lots of slits in it, so I kind of have to be careful."

Here are some of the night's other fantastic looks from Rowan Blanchard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bellamy Young, Tessa Thompson, Ellen Pompeo, Yara Shahidi and Angela Bassett:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters March 9. Check out the video below to hear more about the highly-anticipated sci-fi fantasy epic.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey Jokes She Looks Like 'A Relative of Beyonce' in 'A Wrinkle in Time' (Exclusive)

'A Wrinkle in Time' Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Revealed! (Exclusive)

Storm Reid Gushes Over Working With 'Amazing' Oprah Winfrey on 'A Wrinkle in Time' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery