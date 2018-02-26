Oprah Winfrey Jokes She Looks Like 'A Relative of Beyonce' in 'A Wrinkle in Time' (Exclusive)

Could two of our favorite queens be related?

Oprah Winfrey joked that she looks like “Beyonce’s aunt,” in her portrayal of Mrs. Which in Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.

The 64-year-old media mogul made the good-humored comparison while discussing the honor of starring in the movie at its "blue" carpet premiere in Hollywood on Monday night.

When asked if she went home from set dressed in character, Winfrey told ET's Nancy O'Dell that she was "actually happy to get it off at the end of every day."

“It's a whole lot to put on, but when I did the whole scene out in the middle of the grasses and the golden grasses, I thought, ‘I am a relative of Beyoncé -- a distant relative of Beyoncé,'" she admitted.



Even if it was quite the extravagant costume to slip into while filming, the effort was worth it to work with Ava DuVernay, who directed the film.

“I did this for the love of my friend Ava and she did it for the love of me,” Winfrey explained. “I said to her this morning, ‘You don’t have to give me any more presents because being Mrs. Which and seeing my poster going down Sunset [Boulevard], I had to stop the car and go, 'Woahhh, I'm on a bus stop.'"

As for the premiere itself, Winfrey stunned in a navy blue dress with sparkle embellishments and a stunning braid that took two hours for her "magician" hairstylist to create. In true boss lady mode, the actress said she spent those two hours taking care of business and negotiations on her phone.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She was ready to put work aside for margarita time following the screening, however, and naturally, her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, was ready for it! After all, Winfrey was videoed expertly making margaritas for cast and crew during the film’s wrap party in New Zeland.



"Reese already said, 'Do you want to leave in the middle or wait 'til the end?'" Winfrey confirmed. "But I said, ‘Let’s wait till the end. I have a couple of wonderful kids coming, so I'm going watch it with them and, honey, there's a margarita somewhere.'"

Though she said she won't be playing bartended tonight, she did admit to bringing her own tequila "just in case, because sometimes they don’t have it. I can’t drink the brown stuff. I really can’t. I can only drink the clear stuff."

Reese Witherspoon also spoke to ET at the premiere, and she confirmed that she was in for drinks!



"There's been a lot of talk about things that were going to enjoy, number one being margaritas," she said, noting she'd wait until after the screening to imbibe. "We're going to really watch [and] concentrate and then we're going have some fun. We like to have some fun.”



A Wrinkle In Time, which hits theaters on March 9, also stars Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Storm Reid. Based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L’Engle, it follows a young girl on a quest to rescue her father with the help of three magical beings.

Winfrey said she’s thrilled that the film is something children can both enjoy and learn from.

“What I'm really excited about is you can bring your kids to see this movie and feel comfortable, feel relaxed” she told ET. "You're not going have any kind of disturbance that the kids are going to be upset later, and you can talk about the values that are so entertainingly displayed in this movie.”

Find out more about A Wrinkle in Time in the video below.

