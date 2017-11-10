Aaron Carter Updates Fans on His Health and Reveals 45 Pound Weight Gain: 'I Feel Amazing'

In September, Carter checked into a health and wellness facility but was only there for two week before he checked out due to "several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate and in-person attention," his rep told ET at the time. He then returned to the center in mid-October.

A source told ET that Carter was "extremely disappointed that he had to leave the facility" and told his inner circle that he will "continue working on his wellness, and after he handles these personal matters he will be figuring out exactly what that looks like."

"He was doing very well," the source shared. "He gained a significant amount of weight and was getting stronger by the day."