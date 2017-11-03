Actress Paz de la Huerta Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Raping Her Twice

Another woman has come forward with serious allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta has alleged that the 65-year-old producer raped her on two separate occasions in 2010, during an interview on Wednesday with Vanity Fair.

The actress claims the first incident took place in November 2010, alleging that Weinstein demanded to enter her apartment. The two had known each other professionally for several years.

"Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” de la Huerta told the publication, claiming, “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid. . . . It wasn’t consensual . . . It happened very quickly. . . . He stuck himself inside me. . . . When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”