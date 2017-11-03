Actress Paz de la Huerta Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Raping Her Twice
Another woman has come forward with serious allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta has alleged that the 65-year-old producer raped her on two separate occasions in 2010, during an interview on Wednesday with Vanity Fair.
The actress claims the first incident took place in November 2010, alleging that Weinstein demanded to enter her apartment. The two had known each other professionally for several years.
"Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” de la Huerta told the publication, claiming, “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid. . . . It wasn’t consensual . . . It happened very quickly. . . . He stuck himself inside me. . . . When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”
Later that year, de la Huerta claims Weinstein approached her in a similar fashion.
“He hushed me and said, ‘Let’s talk about this in your apartment,’” de la Huerta alleged. “I was in no state. I was so terrified of him. . . . I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig. . . . He raped me.”
“I laid there feeling sick. He looked at me and said, ‘I’ll put you in a play,'" she claimed, adding, "He left and I never heard from him again. He knew he had done a bad thing.”
In the month since the shocking New York Times piece came out accusing Weinstein of alleged sexual harassment over the last three decades, more than 60 women have come forward accusing Weinstein of inappropriate sexual conduct. The producer has, through his lawyer, "unequivocally denied" any and all claims of non-consensual sex.
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the lawyer's statement read. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path."
"We are aware of the sexual assault complaints," an NYPD official tells ET in a statement. "We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on the case. The investigation is on-going."
Additionally, since the scandal broke, ET has learned that the Los Angeles Police Department has two open investigations regarding Weinstein's alleged misconduct.
An LAPD spokesperson tells ET, “As of Nov. 2, LAPD has two open investigations against Harvey Weinstein. The first incident is for sexual assault that took place in 2013. The second is for misdemeanor lewd conduct that took place in 2015.”
No other information is available at this time.
