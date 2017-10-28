Adam Levine 'Raided' Wife Behati Prinsloo's Closet for Halloween
Adam Levine has realized first-hand that it isn't easy wearing "girl stuff."
The Maroon 5 frontman wasn't afraid to show his feminine side at the annual Casamigos Halloween party on Friday. Levine, dressed like a sexy lady, paired a leopard-print camisole and zebra-print mini skirt with a cropped fur jacket, pastel pink wig and ripped fishnets.
"Raided my wife's closet," the Voice judge captioned an Instagram snap on Saturday. "Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females."
Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with their second child, was not at the star-studded bash. Instead the 38-year-old rocker mingled with real estate tycoon Mike Meldman, who co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber.
Other costumed celeb attendees included Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford, Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian, Courtney Love, Michele Trachtenberg, Rachel Zoe, Jon Hamm, Shannen Doherty and Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid.
Prinsloo, 28, and the "Don't Wanna Know" crooner are already parents to 1-year-old Dusty Rose and are both thrilled for their growing family. A source close to the couple told ET that Levine has always talked about having a big family.
"He and Behati want lots of kids, and they want them close in age," the source said. "Adam is over the moon, as is Behati. They are in love with Dusty and can't wait to make her a big sister."
