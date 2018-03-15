Adam Rippon Dishes on Celeb Crush Harry Styles' New Song: 'He's Sending a Very Positive Message' (Exclusive)

Adam Rippon is here for Harry Styles' new song, "Medicine."

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old singer debuted two unreleased tracks at a concert in Paris, with one song in particular causing fans to think that Styles is addressing his sexuality.

Adam Rippon sat down with ET's Danny Directo on Thursday where he addressed his reaction to Styles' lyrics and praised him for the message he was sending.

"I think he has been such an ally of the LGBTQ community and been pretty much unabashedly himself in his career," the 28-year-old Olympic figure skater expressed. "I just think he's on a journey and doesn't care, and I think young kids could look to that and can really go on a journey of self-discovery and learn who they are."

"I think he's sending a very positive message," Rippon added. "And when I saw that, I dropped my phone. I threw it and I said, 'Where the hell is he?'"

In a fan video from the concert, Styles sings, “The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them / And I’m okay with it / I’m coming down / I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted."

After hearing about the song, Rippon tweeted, "And just like that, my skin is clear, my my vision is corrected, and I’m suddenly bisexual." As of now, the "Kiwi" singer hasn’t commented on the meaning behind the lyrics.

Additionally, Rippon also reacted to the rumors that he would be joining Dancing With the Stars. The athlete is already part of Stars on Ice tour, which runs from April 6 to May 20.

"I think it would be a great opportunity and it would be really fun," Rippon expressed. "I've always wanted to learn how to dance, because I've just been a solo act, like a one-man show."

See more of Rippon's interview in the video below.

