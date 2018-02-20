Adam Rippon Responds to Sally Field's Attempt to Set Him Up With Her Son

Looks like Sally Field's matchmaking skills haven't gone unnoticed!

The actress hilariously tried setting up her youngest son, 30-year-old Sam Greisman, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon via Twitter while watching the PyeongChang Olympics, and now, Rippon has responded to the potential date.

Rippon, who is one of the first openly gay U.S. male athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics, recently stopped by Buzzfeed's Snapchat studio in PyeongChang, where the team filled him in on the epic text message chain between Field and Greisman.

This was his amazing response:

Buzzfeed

"Sally!" he exclaimed. "She bold."

And it sounds like Rippon's very much down to get to know Greisman following his time in PyeongChang. "Sam, your mom -- I admire her," he said. "And I'm sure one day we're going to meet! So thanks, Mom."

As we patiently await pics from their sure-to-be-amazing meetup, watch the video below to hear more news from the Winter Olympics!

RELATED CONTENT:

Sally Field Is Hilariously Trying to Hook Her Son Up With Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon

Mirai Nagasu Becomes First American Woman to Land Triple Axel in Olympics

Figure Skater Karen Chen Opens Up About Olympic Dreams Ahead of 2018 Pyeongchang Games (Exclusive)

Related Gallery