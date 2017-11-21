‘Aladdin’: 25 Things You Didn’t Know About the 1992 Animated Classic!

3. The Genie was written for Robin Williams.

“Right from the start, we saw the Genie as a very special character in this movie, and the concept of him being able to change form constantly was there right from the start,” said co-director Ron Clements. “We wrote the script for Robin Williams from the beginning.”

“One thing that I really enjoy about Robin's performance is that we could have gotten any number of people who could do very slick impressions or who could do lots of funny schtick, but underlying it all is Robin's warmth in his performance,” said Eric Goldberg, the character’s supervising animator.

4. Inspiration for Genie's design included The Thief of Baghdad and the letter “S.”

“We had genies in turbans and vests and things like that,” Goldberg said of the animation team’s initial ideas for the character. “And we eventually arrived at the kind of strongman genie that we've got in the final film. A partial influence on that is the 1940 Thief of Baghdad film, where he kind of has that build.”

He was also designed with elegant curves to reflect the calligraphy and architecture of the period, which also provided Genie with his trademark array of expressions. “His body shapes were also generally based on large, curvy 'S' shapes. We wanted him to look like a wisp of smoke,” Goldberg added.

“They act with a pencil. What they do is, I kind of give an inspiration and then they go with it,” Williams told ET at the 1996 premiere of Aladdin and the King of Thieves. “They take it to the next level and they're the ones who do the six months of tedious, tedious work.”

5. Williams does over 60 characters as Genie in the film.

“When we finally got Robin into the recording studio, we wanted him to be improvisational. We didn't quite know how improvisational he was going to be until out came all of the celebrity impressions,” said Goldberg.

Animators took Williams’ recordings and narrowed down his performance to about 60 different characters. Goldberg added, “Robin spoiled us for choice. We would go in with about three script pages and come out with about four hours of material.”