Alex Rodriguez Returns to the New York Yankees as Special Advisor to the General Manager

Alex Rodriguez is headed back to Yankee Stadium!

The formerly pinstriped legend is returning to the New York Yankees as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman, the team announced on Sunday.

"These are exciting times for the New York Yankees, and I do not take this opportunity for granted,” A-Rod said in a statement. “I am genuinely thankful for the trust the organization has placed in me, and I am looking forward to lending whatever support or expertise is needed of me. I continue to cherish The Pinstripes, the fans and my involvement with the Steinbrenner family, Brian Cashman, and his world-class staff."

Rodriguez played part of his illustrious career with the Yankees from 2004-13 -- winning a World Series championship with the organization in 2009 -- and again from 2015-16 until his release, when he served out the remainder of his player contract as a special advisor, working with the team’s minor league prospects. He’ll be joining former Yankee stars and fellow advisors Hideki Matsui, Reggie Jackson and Nick Swisher in the role.

But that’s not the only professional move the former shortstop and third baseman has made in recent months. In January, it was announced that Rodriguez would be joining ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasting team while also continuing his role as an MLB postseason analyst for Fox.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my broadcasting career,” Rodriguez posted on Instagram at the time. “It’s an exciting time in baseball and now I get that front row seat to tell that story every Sunday night on ESPN as well as calling my fourth postseason on Fox where I started this journey.”

And his personal life isn’t looking too shabby, either. Rodriguez recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with Jennifer Lopez, and the pair were spotted jewelry shopping in Miami earlier this month. See more on the high-profile pair in the video below.

