Alex Wolff Explores Contradictions of ‘My Friend Dahmer’ (Exclusive)

While the film marks a stark departure for Lynch, who made a name for himself on Disney’s Austin & Ally, Wolff has found a comfortable distance from his family TV background on The Naked Brothers Band with brother Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars) by taking on darker roles and discovering his own path as an actor. “I’ve always done things that were true to me,” says Wolff, who previously appeared in the coming-of-age drama Coming Through the Rye, inspired by J.D. Salinger, and 2016’s Patriots Day. “This is just the work that I’m interested in doing now. You have to be honest to what you’re into at the time. I’m proud of that show, but I see myself every time as I get older, trying to honor what I’m interested in at each stage of my life.”

The next major step for Wolff comes later this year, when he stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in December’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the big-budget sequel-slash-reimagining of the beloved 1995 Robin Williams film. “I loved the original and I also really, really love our version,” Wolff says. “It’s a really fun, scary, badass movie. Everyone is so good in it. It’s a movie that I am excited to see now, and I know I would have seen 850 times in the theater as a 13- or 14-year-old. It’s a nice change in tone for me, because I’ve been talking about all these other dark movies that I’ve been doing.”