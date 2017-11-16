Ali Fedotowsky Is Pregnant With Second Child -- See Her Sweet Announcement and Baby Bump!

Back in January, Fedotowsky told ET that she and Manno "for sure" wanted more kids, but also gushed over what it's been like raising little Molly.

"She's definitely a mama's girl right now," Fedotowsky said of her daughter. "She really needs her mama. I've never left her with anybody -- Kevin and I have never gone on a date. We've never left her with somebody for even half an hour while we go run errands. So, she's definitely so used to having me around and she's not really liking if I go away."