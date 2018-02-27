Alicia Silverstone Shares Photos From Hawaiian Vacation With Son Bear After Confirming Split From Husband

Alicia Silverstone is enjoying quality time with her son, Bear, after announcing her split from husband Chris Jarecki.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share some fun snaps with the 6-year-old boy as the two vacationed in Hawaii.

Silverstone appeared to be having a blast during the beach getaway, noting that she was even finding cleaning the kitchen and doing laundry enjoyable!

“So fun playing in the water with Bear,” the Clueless star captioned her first post, a slideshow documenting their time at the beach. “Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away. Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud.”

“Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom,” Silverstone continued. “And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun.”

In other posts, Bear posed with a boogie board, and cuddled up to his mom for a sweet pic captioned, “Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet, sweet love.”

Silverstone and Jarecki confirmed they had separated after more than 12 years of marriage, through a rep on Monday.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years," the spokesperson told ET. “They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

