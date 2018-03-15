Alicia Vikander Won a Lip Syncing Contest as a Kid and the Footage Is Adorable: Watch!

Alicia Vikander has always had a love for drama! The 29-year-old Tomb Raider actress discovered her love for performing at an early age.

During her Wednesday night appearance on The Tonight Show, Vikander revealed that she got her start performing on the popular children’s show, Småstjärnorna, when she was just eight years old.

“It was a lip sync battle!” she revealed to host Jimmy Fallon. “All the other kids had Tina Turner, like, cool rock stars, Michael Jackson, and I had this Swedish ballad. But it was very dramatic.”

She went on to win the talent show, and it’s no surprise after watching the dramatic clip. The future Oscar winner gives the song her all, passionately lip syncing to the ballad. Vikander still has her trophy from her first win.

“My mom has it,” she revealed. “She kept it in the hallway. She put the laundry keys in it.”

And though Vikander’s mom doesn’t have her Oscar in her possession, neither does the Swedish actress!

“It’s been two years now. I’ve been living out of a suitcase and my friend’s daughter takes care of him,” she said of the golden statue. “I only get updates online. It’s kind of sweet because she puts him in a nice box and says, ‘Here he is sleeping.’”

Vikander is currently starring in the action flick Tomb Raider. Earlier this week she opened up to ET at the premiere of her film about her workouts for the role.

"I think I do much more weight training," she told ET’s Nischelle Turner, adding that she also "went and bought" climbing shoes "that make your toe curls so you can actually get a better grip on the wall."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below!

