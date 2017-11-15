Alison Brie Reveals She Hasn’t Weighed Herself in Years: 'I've Just Never Given Less F**ks'
Alison Brie knows her body.
The GLOW star covers the December issue of Women's Health, and inside the magazine she reveals that despite all her training for the Netflix hit, she hasn't stepped on a scale "in years."
“I was transitioning fat into muscle without losing weight or gaining weight," she says of getting in shape for GLOW. "But I say that loosely because I don’t own a scale. I haven’t weighed myself in years.”
“I’ve just never given less f**ks,” Brie continues. “It’s a nice feeling because you live your life more and care less about what other people think... Your career will fluctuate; you’ll have highs and lows. But I can always go to the gym and work out. I’m in control of myself and my body."
“Perseverance is the key to everything,” she adds. “Know your self-worth and perpetuate it yourself. You kinda can’t count on the validation of others.”
The 34-year-old actress is clearly confident, telling Women's Health that while growing up in Los Angeles, she and her sister had "touch-and-go body issues, some mildly recurring dysmorphia."
Brie, who says she feared the hardcore strength training she went through for GLOW because she though it would make her bulky, now couldn't be more proud to do 40 pull-ups, or split squats. "I feel like I was building strength outside and in at the same time," she expresses.
“Now I feel like strength is beautiful, rather than that stick-skinny is the beauty standard,” Brie says, revealing that she would tell her younger self "'You're beautiful. Enjoy your body!’ I remember in my 20s just always being so unhappy with my body. My body was beautiful!”
The December issue of Women’s Health magazine hits stands Nov. 21.
