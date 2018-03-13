Allison Janney Tries to Steal a Purse Full of Chicken Wings in 'I, Tonya' Deleted Scene (Exclusive)

"You two f**k yet?"

That question -- one of Allison Janney's most iconic lines of dialogue from I, Tonya -- is enough to make a first date awkward, but this exclusive extended scene reveals that LaVona dropped even more F-bombs while chaperoning a date between daughter Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan), as well as attempting grand theft chicken wings.

"We're going to need some of those chickens back, ma'am. You're not our only customer who likes our chicken," a waiter tells Janney's LaVona, who promptly replies, "I don't like your f**king chickens. What the f**k are you talking about?"

At which point the waiter picks up LaVona's purse and finds a plastic bag full of contraband wings. "The rule is all you can eat, lady. Not all you can carry," he says, walking away with her purse full of chicken.

"Hey," LaVona calls after him. "I'm going to need that purse returned, a-hole!"

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

I, Tonya's home entertainment release highlights the "perfect performances" in the film, in a feature titled "All Sixes," as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie and the visual effects. (Including a specific breakdown of the VFX used to recreate Harding's historic triple axel.) There are also additional deleted scenes, because, it turns out, Janney had even more deliciously awful one-liners as LaVona that were left on the cutting room floor.

Thankfully, this extended scene is now seeing the light of day, as it features an Academy Award-winning performance. (Janney was the movie's sole Oscar winner, taking home the statuette for Best Supporting Actress.) On the red carpet ahead of the Academy Awards, she told ET how supportive Harding has been throughout awards season.

"She texted me today. I just saw as I was coming down the carpet," Janney revealed. Because her phone was with Oscars date and I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers, she hadn't read the message yet, but did say of Harding, "She's just been so supportive and loving of me. She sends me texts to say, 'Go get 'em, girl.' She's pretty great."

I, Tonya is available digitally now and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 13.

