Allison Janney Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2018 Oscars for 'I, Tonya'

If the 2018 Oscars is the Olympics of acting, then Allison Janney just got the gold.

The I, Tonya star won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress during Sunday's show for her portray of Tonya Harding's abusive stage mother, LaVona.

I, Tonya, which was written by Steve Rogers (a dear friend of Janney's who wrote the role for her) and directed by Craig Gillespie, earned three Oscar nominations in total: Best Actress, for Margot Robbie's turn as Tonya, Best Supporting Actress and Film Editing.

Janney's win is not exactly surprising -- she previously took home the same statuette from the British Academy Film Awards, Golden Globes and SAG Awards -- nonetheless, it is a career milestone for the beloved actress.

"I just feel like crying. My legs are tingling. It's a pretty fantastic thing to have happened in my life," she told ET when the nominations were announced, revealing that, for her, it truly was an honor just to receive her first Oscar nomination.

"It's the closest I've ever come to that," she admitted at the beginning of awards season, "having my name bandied about in that circle. It's certainly an exciting, thrilling thing to think about. I'm cautiously optimistic."

It's safe to say that cautious optimism paid off!

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Oscars: The Complete Winners List

Allison Janney Reveals Tonya Harding Texted Her on the Oscars Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Allison Janney's Best 2018 Awards Season Fashion Statements

Related Gallery