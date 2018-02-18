BAFTA Film Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

It was a big night for Hollywood at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. A-list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie and more graced the red carpet, all wearing black to support the Time's Up initiative.

The BAFTAs also had a royal presence, bringing out a pregnant Kate Middleton dressed in a green Jenny Packham gown, and Prince William, who looked sharp in a black and white suit.

Find out who walked away with the BAFTA win below:

Film:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - **WINNER**

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Director:

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro - **WINNER**

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Actress:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - **WINNER**

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - **WINNER**

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya - **WINNER**

Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - **WINNER**

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh - **WINNER**

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory - **WINNER**

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King

Outstanding British Film in 2018:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin - **WINNER**

Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin and David Schneider

God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling

Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Alice Birch

Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman and Simon Farnaby

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018:

I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer) - **WINNER**

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)

Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)

Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language:

The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim - **WINNER**

Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd

First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh

Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky

The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy

Documentary:

I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck - **WINNER**

City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman

Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk

Jane, Brett Morgen

Animated Film:

Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson - **WINNER**

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras and Max Karli

Cinematography:

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins - **WINNER**

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

Editing:

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss - **WINNER**

Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Costume Design:

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges - **WINNER**

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Makeup and Hair:

Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji - **WINNER**

Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat and Kerry Warn

I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips

Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini and Arjen Tuiten

Original Music:

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat - **WINNER**

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

Production Design:

The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau - **WINNER**

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis

Special Visual Effects:

Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson - **WINNER**

Dunkirk, Scott Fisher and Andrew Jackson

The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell and Kevin Scott

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees TBD

War for the Planet of the Apes, Nominees TBD

Sound:

Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten - **WINNER**

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson and Matthew Wood

British Short Animation:

Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low - **WINNER**

Have Heart, Will Anderson

Mamoon, Ben Steer

British Short Film:

Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole and Jonas Mortensen - **WINNER**

Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone and Oliver Shuster

A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Patrick Campbell

Work, Aneil Karia and Scott O'Donnell

Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon and John Fitzpatrick

EE Rising Star :

Daniel Kaluuya - **WINNER**

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

