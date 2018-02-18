Kate Middleton Wows in Green Gown at the BAFTAs Amid Actresses Wearing Black for Time's Up

Talk about a royal glow!

Prince William and Kate Middleton hit the red carpet Sunday night for the BAFTAs, Britain's equivalent to the Oscars, where the seven-month pregnant Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a gorgeous gown.

Middleton wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown with cap-sleeves and a black ribbon to accentuate her baby bump.

WPA Pool/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess also accessorized with emerald jewelry and classic curls, as she walked hand in hand with her husband.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Many other stars, such as Jennifer Lawrence and Angelina Jolie, opted for black in support of the Time's Up movement, and were encouraged to do so, according to Variety.

But for royals, joining a movement such as Time's Up actually violates royal protocol, which expects members of the royal family to stay politically neutral in public.

According to the monarchy's website, "As Head of State The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters, unable to vote or stand for election."

The royal family is expected to follow suit in that manner, a spokesperson for the family told Newsweek during an election in 2017.

Though quiet on political matters, the young royals have been vocal about other matters, primarily mental health.

Earlier this month, the mother of two recorded a PSA for the charity Place2Be in honor Children's Mental Health Week.

“Childhood is an incredibly important moment in our lives. It is the time when we explore our personalities, discover the potential that lies within us and learn how we be ourselves,” the pregnant royal said in the clip. “Our experience of the world at this early stage helps to shape who we become as adults and how we begin to feel comfortable in our own skin.”

For more on Middleton and the royals, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Hopes to Preserve 'Appreciating Childhood' With New Victorian Photography Exhibit

Kate Middleton Turns 36: All the Exciting Things to Come this Year

Pregnant Kate Middleton Pairs Royal Blue Coat With High Heels as She Returns Home to England

Related Gallery