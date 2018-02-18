Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie and More Wear Black at the 2018 BAFTAs to Support Time's Up: Pics

Stars in Hollywood are not backing down on speaking out with style for the Time's Up movement, and are now taking the trend international.

At the 2018 BAFTAs, often referred to as Britain's equivalent to the Oscars, celebs donned black gowns to show support for the Time's Up movement, a campaign that started last month at the Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lawrence went with a structural bodice on her black gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture, with white chiffon sleeves for contrast.

Angelina Jolie, continuing her stylish weekend, wore a strapless, velvet gown, with a peek of leg, a la her infamous Oscars look in 2012.

Lupita Nyong'o was in attendance, hot off Black Panther's stellar box office weekend, glowing in a black, Art Deco style gown by Sanjay Kasliwal, accented with silver piping, and a Time's Up pin.

Margot Robbie wore a pleated Givenchy design, highlighted with silver flowers and accessorized with a bejeweled clutch.

Salma Hayek was in Gucci and back to her classic brunette locks, one day after appearing blonde on Instagram.

The Greatest Showman star Rebecca Ferguson debuted her baby bump on the carpet in a Stella McCartney gown, and also rocked a pair of killer heels.

Lady Bird writer/director Greta Gerwig went playful, with a funky flower pattern on her Jonathan Cohen gown, while her star, Saoirse Ronan, sported a feathery Chanel dress.

And Octavia Spencer shined in a black gown with a criss-crossing pattern and flowing sleeves.

Time's Up has been represented multiple times throughout awards season, from the Golden Globes to the GRAMMYs, where stars wore white roses with their ensembles.

