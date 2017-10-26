America Ferrera Dazzles in Selena Quintanilla-Inspired Halloween Costume: 'Basically Twins'

America Ferrera is getting her "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" on!

The 33-year-old actress showed off the Selena Quintanilla-inspired costume her Superstore character, Amy, wears for the show's Halloween episode on Thursday.

"Basically twins. It's Halloween on @nbcsuperstore tonight and I am v. excited about Amy's costume choice. #Selena #Halloween," Ferrera captioned her side-by-side Instagram pic of Selena in her iconic burgundy bell-bottom jumpsuit and herself in the same look.