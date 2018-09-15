12 Times Celebs Borrowed Selena Quintanilla’s Look

Selena Quintanilla is a Latina icon who, during her short but hugely successful career, left a mark in the music, beauty and fashion industries. The Mexican-American singer loved to take risks with her outfits, showing just enough skin with her famous bustiers and crop tops, and always looking perfectly done up with her famous red pout.

It's no wonder that over the years Selena has inspired many other artists to take some looks and make them their own.

Here are twelve celebs who have borrowed the late singer's looks.

Demi Lovato

The "Skyscraper" singer not only relates to Selena's career and family life, she also taken some style cues from the Corpus Christi native. Exuding Amor Prohibido vibes, Lovato has previously sported a similar white shirt, leather jacket, curls and red lip look, just like the late artist did on her album cover.

"Growing up, I loved Selena's music," Lovato told The Huffington Post in 2014. "I was really young when she passed, so I didn't know much about her until I got a little older. When I saw the movie, there was just some sort of connection. Even my dad is totally like the dad in the movie. It's just so similar."

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande may be known for wearing over-sized sweatshirts and jackets, but Selena did it first back in 1994, a year after the "Side to Side" singer was born!

Beyonce

Beyonce may slay all day in her sparkly jumpsuits -- Jennifer Lopez can also rock them -- but nothing can top Quintanilla's burgundy bell bottom one-piece with the front cutout. That piece is one of the late singer's most iconic looks.

Selena Gomez

Not only is Gomez named after Selena, she also loves to take fashion and beauty tips from the Queen of Tejano. Both Selenas rock the loose wavy hair and red lips look perfectly!

Becky G

Becky G wore jean overalls with a white tee to honor the singer on the anniversary of her death.

"Selena is one of my biggest inspirations. Beyond just her music, her way of being with her family and fans was so special and so relatable," she wrote in 2015 on Instagram. "Every show, interview, and song had something special. Something Selena. Thankful for the path she had created for young women like myself to be ourselves."

When she was 11, she even appeared on the Univision show Sabado Gigante and imitated Selena, outfit and everything!

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star emulated Selena's 1994 GRAMMY look with her red lips and strapless white gown, which also featured pointy corners at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

Katy Perry

Known for her risqué bustiers, many stars have copied Selena's look, including Katy Perry who also donned a bejeweled bra at the 2009 V Festival.

Desi Perkins

The makeup artist has not only channeled the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer during Halloween, she's also created a couple of YouTube tutorials on how to get Selena's classic beauty look. And that's not all. Perkins also recreated Selena's famous ensemble while attending the Fiesta de la Flor festival in Texas earlier this year.

Jackie Cruz

The Orange Is the New Black star is a huge Selena fan, and her look at the Viva Broadway event earlier this month channeled the Queen of Tex-Mex's Entre a Mi Mundo album cover. Both rocked red lips and black-and-white striped sleeves.

Eva Longoria

The former Telenovela star and the "Como la Flor" singer are both Texas natives, so it’s no wonder that they both look stylish in a classic white button-up and jeans ensemble.

Natti Natasha

Even before they were a style staple for most artists, Selena was rocking high ponytails with oversized gold hoop earrings since day one. Now, celebs like the Dominican singer are also making it part of their onstage look, proving that Selena's fashion is timeless.

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie is a total fashionista, though her red sequined shirt and jeans outfit mirrored a similar combination Selena wore during a performance in 1994.

