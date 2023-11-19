Entertainment Tonight

Karol G
2023 Billboard Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinsonplay

Suki Waterhouse Announces She's Expecting Baby With Robert Pattinson

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Brazilplay

See Taylor Swift Return to Eras Stage in Brazil After Fatal Heat Wave

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carterplay

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady of the United States, Dead at 96

Taylor Swiftplay

Why Taylor Swift Is Skipping Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Monday

Suki Waterhouse Robert Pattinson
play
Suki Waterhouse Announces She's Expecting Baby With Robert Pattinson
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Brazil
play
See Taylor Swift Return to Eras Stage in Brazil After Fatal Heat Wave
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter
play
Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady of the United States, Dead at 96
Taylor Swift
play
Why Taylor Swift Is Skipping Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game on Monday

latest news

Top Videos

Featured

‘Wish’: Chris Pine Compares Playing a Disney Prince to a Villain! (Exclusive)play
6:12

‘Wish’: Chris Pine Compares Playing a Disney Prince to a Villain! (Exclusive)

Chuck Lorre on Reuniting With Charlie Sheen on 'Bookie' After ‘Two and a Half Men’ Drama (Exclusive)play
1:43

Chuck Lorre on Reuniting With Charlie Sheen on 'Bookie' After ‘Two and a Half Men’ Drama (Exclusive)

Michael J. Fox Responds to Late Matthew Perry Calling Him His Acting Inspiration (Exclusive) play
8:07

Michael J. Fox Responds to Late Matthew Perry Calling Him His Acting Inspiration (Exclusive)

Patti Labelle Opens Up About Beyoncé and Ariana Grande Calling Her for Advice (Exclusive)play
2:09

Patti LaBelle Opens Up About Beyoncé and Ariana Grande Calling Her for Advice (Exclusive)

Matthew Perry's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut: Go Behind the Scenes as He Hosts in 1997 (Flashback)play
5:45

Matthew Perry's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut: Go Behind the Scenes as He Hosts in 1997 (Flashback)

Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Coach Describes Their Final Momentsplay
7:01

Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Coach Describes Their Final Moments & Memories of Their Close Friendship

Watch Matthew Perry's First On Set 'Friends' Interview (Flashback)play
3:01

Remembering Matthew Perry: Watch His First On Set 'Friends' Interview (Flashback)

'The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles on Being Kris Jenner's Lookalike (Exclusive)play
7:08

'The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles on Being Kris Jenner's Lookalike (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Nikki Gives Justin an Ultimatum (Exclusive)play
3:04

'90 Day Fiancé': Nikki Gives Justin an Ultimatum (Exclusive)

'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio Says Lily Gladstone Is the Movie's 'Heart and Soul'play
4:11

'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio Says Lily Gladstone Is the Movie's 'Heart and Soul'

Claudia Oshry on Weight Loss Shots and Why She Kept It a Secret for Over a Year (Exclusive)play
9:29

Claudia Oshry on Weight Loss Shots and Why She Kept It a Secret for Over a Year (Exclusive)

'The Golden Bachelor's Nancy on Her Connection With Gerry and Leaving Before the Rose Ceremonyplay
6:12

'The Golden Bachelor's Nancy on Her Connection With Gerry and Leaving Before the Rose Ceremony

'Big Brother's Cory Wurtenberger Has No Regrets About His AmeriCory Showmance (Exclusive)play
6:03

'Big Brother's Cory Wurtenberger Has No Regrets About His AmeriCory Showmance (Exclusive)

‘Tough Love’ Season 2: Hilary Farr’s Favorite Renovation (Exclusive)play
4:02

‘Tough Love’ Season 2: Hilary Farr’s Favorite Renovation (Exclusive)

'Crossroads': See Britney Spears' 2002 Flashback Interview!play
1:53

'Crossroads': See Britney Spears' 2002 Flashback Interview!

Inside Jordan Davis’ ‘Damn Good Time Tour’ Bus | Certified Countryplay
1:51

Inside Jordan Davis’ ‘Damn Good Time Tour’ Bus | Certified Country

'Big Brother's Two-Time Evictee Cameron Insists He's NOT Jealous of AmeriCory (Exclusive)play
5:06

'Big Brother's Two-Time Evictee Cameron Insists He's NOT Jealous of AmeriCory (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore and Shania Twain on the Pressure of Being the Family Breadwinners (Exclusive)play
0:52

Drew Barrymore and Shania Twain on the Pressure of Being the Family Breadwinners (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai on 'Raid the Cage,' Motherhood and How She’s Doing Amid Her Split From Jeezy (Exclusive) play
8:01

Jeannie Mai on 'Raid the Cage,' Motherhood and How She’s Doing Amid Her Split From Jeezy (Exclusive)

See all

‘Wish’: Chris Pine Compares Playing a Disney Prince to a Villain! (Exclusive)play
6:12

‘Wish’: Chris Pine Compares Playing a Disney Prince to a Villain! (Exclusive)

Chuck Lorre on Reuniting With Charlie Sheen on 'Bookie' After ‘Two and a Half Men’ Drama (Exclusive)play
1:43

Chuck Lorre on Reuniting With Charlie Sheen on 'Bookie' After ‘Two and a Half Men’ Drama (Exclusive)

Michael J. Fox Responds to Late Matthew Perry Calling Him His Acting Inspiration (Exclusive) play
8:07

Michael J. Fox Responds to Late Matthew Perry Calling Him His Acting Inspiration (Exclusive)

Patti Labelle Opens Up About Beyoncé and Ariana Grande Calling Her for Advice (Exclusive)play
2:09

Patti LaBelle Opens Up About Beyoncé and Ariana Grande Calling Her for Advice (Exclusive)

Matthew Perry's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut: Go Behind the Scenes as He Hosts in 1997 (Flashback)play
5:45

Matthew Perry's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut: Go Behind the Scenes as He Hosts in 1997 (Flashback)

Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Coach Describes Their Final Momentsplay
7:01

Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Coach Describes Their Final Moments & Memories of Their Close Friendship

Watch Matthew Perry's First On Set 'Friends' Interview (Flashback)play
3:01

Remembering Matthew Perry: Watch His First On Set 'Friends' Interview (Flashback)

'The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles on Being Kris Jenner's Lookalike (Exclusive)play
7:08

'The Golden Bachelor's Susan Noles on Being Kris Jenner's Lookalike (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Nikki Gives Justin an Ultimatum (Exclusive)play
3:04

'90 Day Fiancé': Nikki Gives Justin an Ultimatum (Exclusive)

'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio Says Lily Gladstone Is the Movie's 'Heart and Soul'play
4:11

'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio Says Lily Gladstone Is the Movie's 'Heart and Soul'

Claudia Oshry on Weight Loss Shots and Why She Kept It a Secret for Over a Year (Exclusive)play
9:29

Claudia Oshry on Weight Loss Shots and Why She Kept It a Secret for Over a Year (Exclusive)

'The Golden Bachelor's Nancy on Her Connection With Gerry and Leaving Before the Rose Ceremonyplay
6:12

'The Golden Bachelor's Nancy on Her Connection With Gerry and Leaving Before the Rose Ceremony

'Big Brother's Cory Wurtenberger Has No Regrets About His AmeriCory Showmance (Exclusive)play
6:03

'Big Brother's Cory Wurtenberger Has No Regrets About His AmeriCory Showmance (Exclusive)

‘Tough Love’ Season 2: Hilary Farr’s Favorite Renovation (Exclusive)play
4:02

‘Tough Love’ Season 2: Hilary Farr’s Favorite Renovation (Exclusive)

'Crossroads': See Britney Spears' 2002 Flashback Interview!play
1:53

'Crossroads': See Britney Spears' 2002 Flashback Interview!

Inside Jordan Davis’ ‘Damn Good Time Tour’ Bus | Certified Countryplay
1:51

Inside Jordan Davis’ ‘Damn Good Time Tour’ Bus | Certified Country

'Big Brother's Two-Time Evictee Cameron Insists He's NOT Jealous of AmeriCory (Exclusive)play
5:06

'Big Brother's Two-Time Evictee Cameron Insists He's NOT Jealous of AmeriCory (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore and Shania Twain on the Pressure of Being the Family Breadwinners (Exclusive)play
0:52

Drew Barrymore and Shania Twain on the Pressure of Being the Family Breadwinners (Exclusive)

Jeannie Mai on 'Raid the Cage,' Motherhood and How She’s Doing Amid Her Split From Jeezy (Exclusive) play
8:01

Jeannie Mai on 'Raid the Cage,' Motherhood and How She’s Doing Amid Her Split From Jeezy (Exclusive)

See all

Latest Videos

Coco Jones Reacts to Being Nominated For 5 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)play
2:49

Coco Jones Reacts to Being Nominated For 5 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

How Patrick Dempsey Feels Since Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2023play
1:58

How Patrick Dempsey Feels Since Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2023 (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Fan Dies Moments Before Attending Eras Tour Show in Brazil play
3:08

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Fan Dies Moments Before Attending Eras Tour Show in Brazil

Gordon Ramsay Feels ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming 6th Child at 57play
0:38

Gordon Ramsay Feels ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming 6th Child at 57 (Exclusive)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting First Child Together (Source) play
1:47

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting First Child Together (Source)

Chlöe Bailey 'Ecstatic' Over Sister Halle's GRAMMY Nominationplay
2:17

Why Chlöe Bailey Is 'Ecstatic' Over Sister Halle's GRAMMY Nomination (Exclusive)

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Wife of Jimmy Carter, Dead at 96play
1:49

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Wife of Jimmy Carter, Dead at 96

Why Fantasia Barrino Almost Turned Down 'The Color Purple' Role (Exclusive)play
2:41

Why Fantasia Barrino Almost Turned Down 'The Color Purple' Role (Exclusive)

'Friends' Cast to Reunite at Emmys to Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry (Report)play
1:07

'Friends' Cast to Reunite at Emmys to Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry (Report)

Tyla Reacts to GRAMMY Nomination and 'Water' Success (Exclusive)play
1:46

Tyla Reacts to GRAMMY Nomination and 'Water' Success (Exclusive)

Taylor Zakhar Perez on Embracing His Body Hair After 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Nude Sceneplay
2:36

Taylor Zakhar Perez on Embracing His Body Hair After 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Nude Scene

Aoki Lee Simmons on Her Family’s 'Great Vibes' After Headline-Making Year (Exclusive)play
2:06

Aoki Lee Simmons on Her Family’s 'Great Vibes' After Headline-Making Year (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift's 'Junior Jewels' T-Shirt Projected Onto Christ the Redeemer in Brazilplay
3:28

Taylor Swift's 'Junior Jewels' T-Shirt Projected Onto Christ the Redeemer in Brazil

Emma Chamberlain Reveals Her Roman Empire and Reacts to 2024 Met Gala Theme (Exclusive) play
2:42

Emma Chamberlain Reveals Her Roman Empire and Reacts to 2024 Met Gala Theme (Exclusive)

Cassie vs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Aubrey O’Day, Azealia Banks and Others Speak Outplay
2:52

Cassie vs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Aubrey O’Day, Azealia Banks and Others Speak Out

GQ’s Men of the Year Party: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and More Stars Step Out in Styleplay
1:19

GQ’s Men of the Year Party: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and More Stars Step Out in Style

Princess Diana's Death: How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Reacted (Flashback) play
8:17

Princess Diana's Death: How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Reacted (Flashback)

‘May December’: Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman on How Mary Kay Letourneau Case Inspired New Filmplay
1:59

‘May December’: Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman on How Mary Kay Letourneau Case Inspired New Film

Why Salma Hayek Celebrates a ‘Double’ Christmas (Exclusive)play
1:24

Why Salma Hayek Celebrates a ‘Double’ Christmas (Exclusive)

Why Vanna White Didn’t Want to Retire From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Pat Sajakplay
1:34

Why Vanna White Didn’t Want to Retire From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Pat Sajak

See all

Coco Jones Reacts to Being Nominated For 5 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)play
2:49

Coco Jones Reacts to Being Nominated For 5 GRAMMYs (Exclusive)

How Patrick Dempsey Feels Since Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2023play
1:58

How Patrick Dempsey Feels Since Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2023 (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Fan Dies Moments Before Attending Eras Tour Show in Brazil play
3:08

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Fan Dies Moments Before Attending Eras Tour Show in Brazil

Gordon Ramsay Feels ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming 6th Child at 57play
0:38

Gordon Ramsay Feels ‘Blessed’ After Welcoming 6th Child at 57 (Exclusive)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting First Child Together (Source) play
1:47

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Expecting First Child Together (Source)

Chlöe Bailey 'Ecstatic' Over Sister Halle's GRAMMY Nominationplay
2:17

Why Chlöe Bailey Is 'Ecstatic' Over Sister Halle's GRAMMY Nomination (Exclusive)

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Wife of Jimmy Carter, Dead at 96play
1:49

Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Wife of Jimmy Carter, Dead at 96

Why Fantasia Barrino Almost Turned Down 'The Color Purple' Role (Exclusive)play
2:41

Why Fantasia Barrino Almost Turned Down 'The Color Purple' Role (Exclusive)

'Friends' Cast to Reunite at Emmys to Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry (Report)play
1:07

'Friends' Cast to Reunite at Emmys to Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry (Report)

Tyla Reacts to GRAMMY Nomination and 'Water' Success (Exclusive)play
1:46

Tyla Reacts to GRAMMY Nomination and 'Water' Success (Exclusive)

Taylor Zakhar Perez on Embracing His Body Hair After 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Nude Sceneplay
2:36

Taylor Zakhar Perez on Embracing His Body Hair After 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Nude Scene

Aoki Lee Simmons on Her Family’s 'Great Vibes' After Headline-Making Year (Exclusive)play
2:06

Aoki Lee Simmons on Her Family’s 'Great Vibes' After Headline-Making Year (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift's 'Junior Jewels' T-Shirt Projected Onto Christ the Redeemer in Brazilplay
3:28

Taylor Swift's 'Junior Jewels' T-Shirt Projected Onto Christ the Redeemer in Brazil

Emma Chamberlain Reveals Her Roman Empire and Reacts to 2024 Met Gala Theme (Exclusive) play
2:42

Emma Chamberlain Reveals Her Roman Empire and Reacts to 2024 Met Gala Theme (Exclusive)

Cassie vs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Aubrey O’Day, Azealia Banks and Others Speak Outplay
2:52

Cassie vs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Aubrey O’Day, Azealia Banks and Others Speak Out

GQ’s Men of the Year Party: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and More Stars Step Out in Styleplay
1:19

GQ’s Men of the Year Party: Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and More Stars Step Out in Style

Princess Diana's Death: How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Reacted (Flashback) play
8:17

Princess Diana's Death: How Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and More Celebs Reacted (Flashback)

‘May December’: Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman on How Mary Kay Letourneau Case Inspired New Filmplay
1:59

‘May December’: Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman on How Mary Kay Letourneau Case Inspired New Film

Why Salma Hayek Celebrates a ‘Double’ Christmas (Exclusive)play
1:24

Why Salma Hayek Celebrates a ‘Double’ Christmas (Exclusive)

Why Vanna White Didn’t Want to Retire From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Pat Sajakplay
1:34

Why Vanna White Didn’t Want to Retire From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ With Pat Sajak

See all

New Photos

90 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: November 2023
Senator Steven Bradford, Debbie Allen, Jesse Williams and Ferrari Shepherd
295 Photos
Celebs Give Back
Bobby Berk
12 Photos
2023 GQ Men Of The Year Gala's Stylish Red Carpet Arrivals
James Marsden - 1920
10 Photos
2023 Variety Power of Women Los Angeles' Red Carpet Arrivals
Emily Blunt - 1920
10 Photos
Latin GRAMMY Awards 2023: Red Carpet Arrivals
Shakira
111 Photos
Cue the Nostalgia! Favorite TV Reunions
'Modern Family'
158 Photos
'The Masked Singer' Stars Revealed!
'The Masked Singer' Stars Revealed! - 1920
23 Photos
Biggest Breakups of 2023
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton
112 Photos
Celebrities and Their Too Cute Kids
Jagger Snow Ross and Ashlee Simpson
11 Photos
'The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes' L.A. Premiere
Rachel Zegler
17 Photos
2023 Baby2Baby Gala: See all the Stunning Looks
Kim Kardashian
15 Photos
GRAMMY Nominations 2024
Janelle Monáe, SZA, Taylor Swift
21 Photos
Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs Over the Years
Beyonce
11 Photos
Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour
Taylor Swift
31 Photos
Look Back at the Best GRAMMYs Gowns of All Time
best dressed grammys ever: lady gaga, janelle monae, rihanna
25 Photos
'Big Brother' Champions: The Complete Winners List!
Kaycee Clark, Taylor Hale, Dick Donato
29 Photos
2023 CMA Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
Mickey Guyton
16 Photos
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2023 Arrivals
Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera, Quinta Brunson, Geena Rocero, Mary J. Blige, and Selma Blair
10 Photos
2023 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards Arrivals
Janelle Monae
27 Photos
BravoCon Celebrity Sightings 2023
Andy Cohen

See All

Find ET
Where to Watch ET on TV

Treat yourself nightly to the latest in entertainment news and exclusive interviews.

Find Station
Taylor Swift
AwardsTaylor Swift Reacts to Making Billboard Music Awards History With 10 Wins Including Top Artist
Dolphins vs. Jets
ShopNFL Black Friday Game 2023: How to Watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets, Time, Live Stream
Matt and Patty James
TVFormer Bachelor Matt James Reacts to His Mom's 'Golden Bachelor' Run (Exclusive)