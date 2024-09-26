Charlotte Tilbury's holiday collection has dropped, instantly putting us in the mood for gifting, mistletoe, and the most glamorous makeup looks ever.

The woman behind the brand is an impressive creative who has worked with countless famous faces. From her muse Kate Moss to Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, Amal Clooney and many others, her signature look became the look of the red carpet. But the iconic brand also offers wearable, everyday staples that keep devotees coming back for each new release and old favorites — and the holiday collection offers it all.

There are skin care and perfume sets, lip glosses, a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, the return of the soiree-appropriate Hypnotising Pop Shots eyeshadow singles, and so many giftable sets that there's one for every person on your list. Of course, there are plenty of Pillow Talk options, the legendary Advent calendar, and kits, both big and small. Some packages have ribbons, making them look like ornaments. Editor's tip: The body cream is incredible — don't skip it.

Scroll on to shop a few things from the collection, but don't delay. Some of these kits are exclusive to the brand website and will likely sell out quickly.

