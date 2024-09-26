Shop
Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Collection Just Dropped and Darling, It's Gorgeous (And Super Giftable)

Charlotte Tilbury's Holiday Collection
Charlotte Tilbury
By Erica Radol
Published: 9:34 AM PDT, September 26, 2024

The holiday season is time for effortlessly romantic makeup, hydrating skincare, and fantastic deals.

Charlotte Tilbury's holiday collection has dropped, instantly putting us in the mood for gifting, mistletoe, and the most glamorous makeup looks ever. 

The woman behind the brand is an impressive creative who has worked with countless famous faces. From her muse Kate Moss to Salma Hayek, Reese Witherspoon, Amal Clooney and many others, her signature look became the look of the red carpet. But the iconic brand also offers wearable, everyday staples that keep devotees coming back for each new release and old favorites — and the holiday collection offers it all. 

Shop Charlotte Tilbury Holiday

There are skin care and perfume sets, lip glosses, a gorgeous eyeshadow palette, the return of the soiree-appropriate Hypnotising Pop Shots eyeshadow singles, and so many giftable sets that there's one for every person on your list. Of course, there are plenty of Pillow Talk options, the legendary Advent calendar, and kits, both big and small. Some packages have ribbons, making them look like ornaments. Editor's tip: The body cream is incredible — don't skip it. 

Scroll on to shop a few things from the collection, but don't delay. Some of these kits are exclusive to the brand website and will likely sell out quickly. 

Do you love a Charlotte Tilbury devotee? For the ultimate gift, this magical makeup vault features 13 full-size Pillow Talk makeup icons in a dreamy collectors’ edition makeup box.

Score or gift two minis (perfect for holiday travel) of the Beauty Light Wand in shades Pinkgasm and Spotlight.

This hydrating body cream is infused with caffeine and hyaluronic acid to firm and improve skin texture every time you wear it. This set has one each of a full-size and travel-size tube. 

This nine-pan eye palette combines shimmer and matte shades to help create a look of bigger, brighter eyes.

This Pillow Talk lippie set is a sweet gift but also a great deal for the price.

A sweet set with a full-size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara and a travel-size Pillow Talk Eyeliner. The smokey berry-brown eyeliner pencil will complement all your holiday and seasonal looks.

Packaged as a bauble, this magic cream is said to transform the appearance of tired, dull skin to glowing and dewy.

