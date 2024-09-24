Advent calendars are a fun and surprising way to shower him with gifts.
As much as we love them, shopping for the men in your life can be challenging. Advent calendars are the perfect way to shower him with mini-gifts of something you know he'll appreciate. They can also be great White Elephant or co-worker gifts when you just aren't sure what to give them.
While Advent calendars once offered candy treats or morsels, the options have exploded like a piñata at a children's birthday party. In 2024, Advent calendars are available from so many brands, offering everything from beer to fishing lures, making them the main hits of the gift-giving season. We've written about the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers and even Halloween — but this best-of list is just for the gents.
From the whiskey connoisseur's store, Flaviar offers a spirit-packed countdown. Liberty London has a high-end grooming and skin care pick, whereas there are also everyday comfort Advent calendars brimming with coffee or tea from Keurig and Harney and Sons. Of course, chocolate and foodie Advent calendars are always a winning choice, whether from Godiva or Williams Sonoma.
Scroll on to shop for the best gift for every guy on your list.
Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar
An advent for the whiskey connoisseur, it has 24 mini bottles of some of the best whiskey available, plus two glasses, a tasting booklet and more.
Liberty Men's Advent Calendar 2024
This calendar is for the man who loves high-end grooming. It has colognes, skin care and more from brands like Malin+Goetz, Acqua Di Parma and Creed, plus a Liberty exclusive.
Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack, Single Serve K-Cup Pods, 24-Count
The Keurig coffee lover in your life will appreciate the variety of flavors in this 24 cups of cheer.
Uncommon Goods 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts
A healthier choice for snackers, this Advent calendar is nuts!
Movinpe Fishing Advent Calendar
Chock full of fishing lures, this Advent calendar will surely bring a smile to any angler.
Harney & Sons 12 Days of Tea Winter Countdown
Ever-popular Hot Cinnamon Spice and Earl Grey are some of the types of tea to be found in this sampler from beloved tea brand Harney & Sons.
Give Them Beer Beer Advent Calendar 2024
If he enjoys trying different craft beers, this is the gift for him: 12 cans of IPA, pale ales and more.
12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
Turn up the heat this holiday season with a dozen unique 1.75 oz. bottles of hot sauce.
Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar
Open a new mini puzzle every day with this fun Advent calendar.
Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar
A foodie dream gift chock full of gourmet condiments, herbs and sparkly food-inspired holiday ornaments is sure to impress.
Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Godiva Chocolatier 2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar - Limited Edition
A luxe sweet selection of 24 milk, dark and white chocolates awaits inside this Godiva 2024 limited-edition Advent calendar.
