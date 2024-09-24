As much as we love them, shopping for the men in your life can be challenging. Advent calendars are the perfect way to shower him with mini-gifts of something you know he'll appreciate. They can also be great White Elephant or co-worker gifts when you just aren't sure what to give them.

While Advent calendars once offered candy treats or morsels, the options have exploded like a piñata at a children's birthday party. In 2024, Advent calendars are available from so many brands, offering everything from beer to fishing lures, making them the main hits of the gift-giving season. We've written about the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers and even Halloween — but this best-of list is just for the gents.

From the whiskey connoisseur's store, Flaviar offers a spirit-packed countdown. Liberty London has a high-end grooming and skin care pick, whereas there are also everyday comfort Advent calendars brimming with coffee or tea from Keurig and Harney and Sons. Of course, chocolate and foodie Advent calendars are always a winning choice, whether from Godiva or Williams Sonoma.

Scroll on to shop for the best gift for every guy on your list.

Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar Flaviar Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar An advent for the whiskey connoisseur, it has 24 mini bottles of some of the best whiskey available, plus two glasses, a tasting booklet and more. $250 Shop Now

