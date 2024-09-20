While we prepare for the start of fall, the best Advent calendars of 2024 are starting to arrive. For many, Advent calendars are a fun and festive annual tradition to count down the days until Christmas. Kids and adults alike are sure to love this year's Lego Advent calendars which are full of surprises to celebrate the season and your favorite fandom. Rest assured, there is a Lego Advent calendar for everyone on your gift list.

Shop Lego Calendars on Amazon

All six Lego Advent calendars for 2024 are available to shop at Amazon now. Fans of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter and more will be delighted with the miniature Lego builds waiting behind 24 little closed doors. Each Lego Advent calendar is a fun and engaging way to build excitement for the holiday season.

Designed for builders of all ages with kits including up to 368 pieces, Lego's interactive calendars include beloved buildable characters from Draco Malfoy and Albus Dumbledore to Spider-Man and Luke Skywalker in holiday gear. Most of the Lego Advent calendars even contain a piece of scenery to create a themed backdrop for the pieces.

Ahead, find all the best Lego Advent calendars. It's essential to shop early, as these popular Lego Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly before December.

The Best Lego Advent Calendars for 2024

Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar Amazon Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of Lego building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to a skier and a dog wearing a Christmas sweater. $33 Shop Now

