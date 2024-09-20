Shop
2024 Lego Advent Calendars: Shop Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter and More New Sets

Lego Advent Calendars
Lego
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:09 AM PDT, September 20, 2024

Lego has released six new advent calendars for the 2024 holiday season, including festive sets for Spider-Man, Disney and more.

While we prepare for the start of fall, the best Advent calendars of 2024 are starting to arrive. For many, Advent calendars are a fun and festive annual tradition to count down the days until Christmas. Kids and adults alike are sure to love this year's Lego Advent calendars which are full of surprises to celebrate the season and your favorite fandom. Rest assured, there is a Lego Advent calendar for everyone on your gift list.

All six Lego Advent calendars for 2024 are available to shop at Amazon now. Fans of Star WarsMarvel, DisneyHarry Potter and more will be delighted with the miniature Lego builds waiting behind 24 little closed doors. Each Lego Advent calendar is a fun and engaging way to build excitement for the holiday season.

Designed for builders of all ages with kits including up to 368 pieces, Lego's interactive calendars include beloved buildable characters from Draco Malfoy and Albus Dumbledore to Spider-Man and Luke Skywalker in holiday gear. Most of the Lego Advent calendars even contain a piece of scenery to create a themed backdrop for the pieces. 

Ahead, find all the best Lego Advent calendars. It's essential to shop early, as these popular Lego Advent calendars tend to sell out quickly before December.

The Best Lego Advent Calendars for 2024

Lego Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar

Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogwarts' Great Hall adventures. This gift includes eight Harry Potter minifigures and 16 mini-builds.

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar

From Star Wars characters like Ahsoka Tano and Princess Leia to mini vehicles including Jabba’s Sail Barge and the Millennium Falcon, this 368-piece Lego Star Wars Advent calendar is the perfect gift for Jedis in training.

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024
Amazon

Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024

This Disney-themed Advent calendar features five of the Disney princesses as well as small builds for each character.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego Marvel Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego Marvel Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar

Get those spidey senses tingling with this Spider-Man advent calendar featuring Spider-Man, Green Goblin, Miles Morales and Venom figurines.

Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego City 2024 Advent Calendar

A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of Lego building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to a skier and a dog wearing a Christmas sweater.

Lego Friends 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego Friends 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego Friends 2024 Advent Calendar

The Lego Friends 2024 Advent Calendar is a countdown to Christmas adventure featuring five characters and festive accessories like presents and a toy train.

