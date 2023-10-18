Best Lists

The Ultimate Halloween Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Treat Bags, Decor and More

Updated: 12:20 PM PDT, October 18, 2023

There are no tricks, only treats in this one-stop-shop for all of your Halloween needs.

Temperatures are starting to cool and the crisp autumn air is creeping in, which means spooky season is officially here. With less than a month to go, Halloween enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for the spookiest night of the year, October 31. 

Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are — whether you're planning a haunted house party, dressing up with family, or digging into your trick-or-treat candy haul — ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween.

We've gathered this year's most popular costume ideas (hi, Barbie!), couples costumes and family costume ideas, candy buckets, decorations, pumpkin spice-everything and streaming guides to make Halloween 2023 the best yet.

Check out our expansive Halloween shopping guide below.

Best Halloween Costume Ideas

Best Halloween Costumes on Amazon
If you've waited last-minute to get your costume, Amazon is here to help you celebrate spooky season.

Best Halloween Costumes for Women
Look cute for the holiday in separates you can add to your everyday wardrobe once the haunting hours are done.

Best Halloween Costumes for Men
Find great costume ideas from The Last of UsSuccession and more.

Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Barbie Movie
Dress up as Barbie, Ken or even Allen from one of the biggest films of 2023.

Best Halloween Costumes for Couples
Two Halloween costumes are better than one — Match with your special spouse or best friend.

Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family
From the Incredibles to Super Mario Bros., you and your kiddos can shop the family costumes together.

Best Matching Halloween Pajamas
If your family is celebrating comfortably from home, check out these adorable Halloween PJs. 

Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
Frightening and furry? It doesn't get cuter than these Halloween costumes for your pets.  

Best Halloween Decorations

Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need to Get in the Mood for Fall
October is synonymous with pumpkin spice everything. 

Shop Halloween Decorations — Haunted House Decor, Lights, Wall Art and More
See our top finds from Amazon to create the celebrate the spooky season. 

Everything You Need for Halloween Night

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags
Everything you need for trick-or-treating. 

How to Watch Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Stream the best spooky films in one place. 

Ultimate Halloween Movie Streaming Guide
Find just the right movie to scream — err, stream on Halloween. 

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
See how celebrities take on spooky season.

