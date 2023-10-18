There are no tricks, only treats in this one-stop-shop for all of your Halloween needs.
Temperatures are starting to cool and the crisp autumn air is creeping in, which means spooky season is officially here. With less than a month to go, Halloween enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for the spookiest night of the year, October 31.
Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are — whether you're planning a haunted house party, dressing up with family, or digging into your trick-or-treat candy haul — ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween.
We've gathered this year's most popular costume ideas (hi, Barbie!), couples costumes and family costume ideas, candy buckets, decorations, pumpkin spice-everything and streaming guides to make Halloween 2023 the best yet.
Check out our expansive Halloween shopping guide below.
Best Halloween Costume Ideas
Best Halloween Costumes on Amazon
If you've waited last-minute to get your costume, Amazon is here to help you celebrate spooky season.
Best Halloween Costumes for Women
Look cute for the holiday in separates you can add to your everyday wardrobe once the haunting hours are done.
Best Halloween Costumes for Men
Find great costume ideas from The Last of Us, Succession and more.
Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Barbie Movie
Dress up as Barbie, Ken or even Allen from one of the biggest films of 2023.
Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit
Be the best-dressed at any Halloween party with a one-piece inspired by Barbie’s™ original 1959 black and white stripe bathing suit — also available in plus sizes.
Best Halloween Costumes for Couples
Two Halloween costumes are better than one — Match with your special spouse or best friend.
Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family
From the Incredibles to Super Mario Bros., you and your kiddos can shop the family costumes together.
Best Matching Halloween Pajamas
If your family is celebrating comfortably from home, check out these adorable Halloween PJs.
Winging Day Family Skeleton Matching Pajamas Set
Not only are these skeleton pajamas great for either sleeping, lounging, or wearing all together to snag Halloween candy — they also glow in the dark!
Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
Frightening and furry? It doesn't get cuter than these Halloween costumes for your pets.
Best Halloween Decorations
Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need to Get in the Mood for Fall
October is synonymous with pumpkin spice everything.
Shop Halloween Decorations — Haunted House Decor, Lights, Wall Art and More
See our top finds from Amazon to create the celebrate the spooky season.
20 Floating Candles with Wand
Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy.
Everything You Need for Halloween Night
Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags
Everything you need for trick-or-treating.
Candy Basket Tote Bag Set
Have plans to take three trick-or-treaters door to door this year? This tote bag set has hats, bats and ghosts and is perfect for a spooky group.
How to Watch Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Stream the best spooky films in one place.
Ultimate Halloween Movie Streaming Guide
Find just the right movie to scream — err, stream on Halloween.
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
See how celebrities take on spooky season.
