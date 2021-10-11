The Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags You Can Buy Online
We are well into October and if you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, it's now time to start making plans for Halloween! Whether that means you're hosting a Halloween party and have party favors to distribute, you're attending someone else's, or you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun candy boo bucket or Halloween treat bag to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve.
Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a boo bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both Halloween treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters candy bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customizable pillow case Halloween bag perfect for carrying commendable quantities of Snickers, Kit Kat bars and Skittles.
Don’t forget about your own Halloween endeavors as well with candy bowls that will delight both you and trick-or-treaters alike such as a festive ghost dog that can guard your porch from mischief, or a totally bewitching light-up dish to hold milk chocolate, caramel or Swedish fish.
Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season! Here are 18 of the best Halloween treat bags, spooky baskets and boo buckets to invest in just in time for trick or treating. Oh! And don't forget the face masks!
Halloween Candy Bowls
Once you reach a certain age, the joy of Halloween is no longer in getting the candy, but in giving it. There are so many fun, festive and spooky options to choose from when selecting a candy bowl for All Hallows Eve, from simple tubs that can double as fall decor to wickedly festive pieces.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Halloween Decorations From Walmart, Etsy, Amazon and More
The 29 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now
Celebs Get Spooky for Halloween 2021
Kate Hudson's Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock at BaubleBar
The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family
The Cutest, Funniest Halloween Costumes for Dogs
Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021
Spooky Savings: Get Up to 30% off Halloween Costumes From shopDisney