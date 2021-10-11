We are well into October and if you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, it's now time to start making plans for Halloween! Whether that means you're hosting a Halloween party and have party favors to distribute, you're attending someone else's, or you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun candy boo bucket or Halloween treat bag to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve.

Help your little one light the path towards a sugar rush with a boo bucket that has built-in LED lights, or prepare to collect both Halloween treats and tricky spirits with a Ghostbusters candy bag. Consider celebrating old-school style with a customizable pillow case Halloween bag perfect for carrying commendable quantities of Snickers, Kit Kat bars and Skittles.

Don’t forget about your own Halloween endeavors as well with candy bowls that will delight both you and trick-or-treaters alike such as a festive ghost dog that can guard your porch from mischief, or a totally bewitching light-up dish to hold milk chocolate, caramel or Swedish fish.

Remember to eat, drink and be scary this upcoming spooky season! Here are 18 of the best Halloween treat bags, spooky baskets and boo buckets to invest in just in time for trick or treating. Oh! And don't forget the face masks!

Cruella tote bag shopDisney Cruella tote bag Spice it up and channel your inner villain with this Disney tote bag made to carry candy on Halloween night or anything else your heart desires. $20 AT SHOPDISNEY Buy Now

Black Cauldron kettle GiftExpress via Amazon Black Cauldron kettle Good witch or bad witch aside, this timeless black cauldron bucket will totally put a spell on your neighbors. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Customized Halloween Pillowcase Qualtry Customized Halloween Pillowcase For a fun and retro-style way to collect candy, try a customized pillowcase that’s soft, easy to carry, and will look great on any pillow. $10 AT QUALTRY Buy Now

Halloween Candy Bowls

Once you reach a certain age, the joy of Halloween is no longer in getting the candy, but in giving it. There are so many fun, festive and spooky options to choose from when selecting a candy bowl for All Hallows Eve, from simple tubs that can double as fall decor to wickedly festive pieces.

Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder Holygloomy via Amazon Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder Let your trick-or-treaters fetch their own candy with this adorable candy holder. Doubles as a guard dog against evil spirits that might be lurking about on All Hallows’ Eve. $24 AT AMAZON Buy Now

