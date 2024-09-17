October 31 is around the corner, which means now is the time to get ready for spooky season. Whatever your Halloween plans are — whether you're heading to the movie theater to watch Smile 2, a haunted house, or hosting a Halloween party — Walmart is helping you prep yourself and your home for less.

Right now, Walmart is hosting a massive Halloween Flash Sale across decorations, costumes and candy. You can save up to 70% on scary inflatables, matching family pajamas, dog costumes, and everything in between.

Shop the Halloween Deals

It’s never too early to start shopping in preparation for Halloween night. We've gathered the best Halloween deals at Walmart to shop now, so you are not scrambling on October 29 to find candy, decorations, and costumes at the last minute. We don't recommend waiting, though. Some of these deals are too good to risk missing out on.

Scroll on for some of our favorite flash deals from Walmart's Halloween sale.

Best Halloween Decoration Deals at Walmart

Best Halloween Costume Deals at Walmart

