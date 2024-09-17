From spooky decor to popular costumes, shop the best Halloween deals at Walmart before they vanish.
October 31 is around the corner, which means now is the time to get ready for spooky season. Whatever your Halloween plans are — whether you're heading to the movie theater to watch Smile 2, a haunted house, or hosting a Halloween party — Walmart is helping you prep yourself and your home for less.
Right now, Walmart is hosting a massive Halloween Flash Sale across decorations, costumes and candy. You can save up to 70% on scary inflatables, matching family pajamas, dog costumes, and everything in between.
It’s never too early to start shopping in preparation for Halloween night. We've gathered the best Halloween deals at Walmart to shop now, so you are not scrambling on October 29 to find candy, decorations, and costumes at the last minute. We don't recommend waiting, though. Some of these deals are too good to risk missing out on.
Scroll on for some of our favorite flash deals from Walmart's Halloween sale.
Best Halloween Decoration Deals at Walmart
Syncfun 4.5 FT Halloween Inflatable Roaring Ghost
Light up your window or front door festively with a flying ghost that has built-in LED lights for Halloween night.
Costway 8FT Inflatable Ghost Bride with Flame LED Light
At a towering height of eight feet, the blow-up ghost bride decoration is completed with an eerie and depressing veil, creepy chains and ghost claws to create the perfect ghostly atmosphere for your Halloween celebrations.
Scidweet Artificial Autumn Maple Leaves Wreath with String Lights (2 Pack)
Add some daily fall decorations to your home or get ready to throw an autumn-themed party with this beautiful garland.
Ktaxon 7.4' Halloween Pumpkins with LED Lights
This impressive outdoor decoration set includes seven inflatable pumpkins, accompanied by LED string lights to create a spooky and inviting atmosphere.
Crashing Witch Halloween Decoration
Greet your Halloween party guests or the trick-or-treaters with this funny Halloween witch decoration.
GVDV 10 FT Halloween Inflatables Archway
Save $84 on this inflatable archway that is packed with classic Halloween elements like pumpkins, ghosts, tombstones, and a cauldron, creating a spooky atmosphere.
Best Halloween Costume Deals at Walmart
Disguise Kids' Toy Story Rex Inflatable Costume
Your child can become Rex the dinosaur from Toy Story 4 in this one-piece inflatable dinosaur jumpsuit.
Joyin Men's German Bavarian Oktoberfest Costume
This set includes Oktoberfest suspenders, shirt, knee socks, and a German Alpine hat.
Syncfun Astronaut Costume with Helmet for Kids
Dive into the cosmos with a full-length jumpsuit that features an embroidered NASA logo and USA flag patches, plus a tinted movable visor space helmet.
Disney Mickey Mouse Halloween Family Matching Long Sleeves Tops
Perfect for family matching outfits, these glow-in-the-dark sweatshirts are great for Halloween festivities and fall savings. They are available in sizes for toddlers, kids, women, and men.
Hocus Pocus: Winifred Pet Costume
Let your dog get in on the Hocus Pocus fun with this spellbinding costume.
