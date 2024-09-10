Shop
The Best Halloween Decoration Deals at Amazon: Save on Lights, Candles and More Spooky Season Essentials

Halloween Decor
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:49 PM PDT, September 10, 2024

Embrace the spooky season early by shopping the best deals on Halloween decor at Amazon.

If you're ready to get in the spooky spirit and start decorating, we found so much Halloween decor on sale at Amazon right now. Whether you go all out for the spooky season or take a minimalist approach, Amazon's deals are here to ensure your haunted mansion is ready well ahead of October 31.

From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles à la Hogwarts and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon today. Pretty much every Halloween decoration you're looking for can be scooped up for less at Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that.

Shop All Amazon Halloween Decor

No matter if scream-inducing zombies or cute fall decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out on All Hallows' Eve.

Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Halloween decorations before the trick-or-treaters arrive. 

Best Amazon Halloween Deals on Decorations

Ludilo Bats Halloween Decorations

Ludilo Bats Halloween Decorations
Amazon

Ludilo Bats Halloween Decorations

Stick up these wall decals indoors, outdoors or on your car windows.

$9 $7

Shop Now

Outdoor Solar Scary Eyeball Lights

Outdoor Solar Scary Eyeball Lights
Amazon

Outdoor Solar Scary Eyeball Lights

Your front yard will be extra spooky with these eyeball lights.

$20 $17

with coupon

Shop Now

Joiedomi 12 FT Scary Ghost Halloween Decorations

Joiedomi 12 FT Scary Ghost Halloween Decorations
Amazon

Joiedomi 12 FT Scary Ghost Halloween Decorations

Give your guests and neighbors a frightfully fun surprise with this spooky ghost inflatable.

$60 $47

Shop Now

5-Foot Halloween Outdoor Decorations Hairy Spider

5-Foot Halloween Outdoor Decorations Hairy Spider
Amazon

5-Foot Halloween Outdoor Decorations Hairy Spider

Plop this spider outdoors to scare the neighbors.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Dazzle Bright Fairy String Lights

Dazzle Bright Fairy String Lights
Amazon

Dazzle Bright Fairy String Lights

These purple and orange string lights are giving Halloween.

$10 $6

Shop Now

Eldnacele Halloween Flickering Candles

Eldnacele Halloween Flickering Candles
Amazon

Eldnacele Halloween Flickering Candles

These flickering LED candles feature a skull, spider web and crow.

$44 $26

Shop Now

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables
Amazon

Danxilu 8-Foot Halloween Inflatables

Transform your yard into a mesmerizing Halloween spectacle with an eye-catching inflatable pumpkin family and skull tombstone. Prepare to be spellbound as the built-in LED lights illuminate the night with an eerie glow. 

$50 $41

with coupon

Shop Now

Jmtone 20 Floating Candles with Wand

Jmtone 20 Floating Candles with Wand
Amazon

Jmtone 20 Floating Candles with Wand

Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy.

$60 $21

with coupon

Shop Now

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web
Amazon

Ocato Halloween Spider with Web

Save on a giant spider web complete with a giant furry spider sporting scary red eyes.

$26 $18

with coupon

Shop Now

Joiedomi 9 FT Inflatable UFO Halloween Decor

Joiedomi 9 FT Inflatable UFO Halloween Decor
Amazon

Joiedomi 9 FT Inflatable UFO Halloween Decor

Light up your yard on Halloween night with this UFO inflatable, designed with bright built-in LED lights.

$185 $84

Shop Now

RoseCraft Artificial Pumpkin Maple Leaf Floral Stems (5 Pieces)

RoseCraft Artificial Pumpkin Maple Leaf Floral Stems (5 Pieces)
Amazon

RoseCraft Artificial Pumpkin Maple Leaf Floral Stems (5 Pieces)

Create a stunning Halloween floral arrangement with the help of these spooky stems.

$25 $19

Shop Now

RioGree Halloween LED Pumpkin String Lights

RioGree Halloween LED Pumpkin String Lights
Amazon

RioGree Halloween LED Pumpkin String Lights

Brighten up your porch for trick-or-treaters with these festive pumpkin string lights.

$10 $6

with coupon

Shop Now

Tosewever Halloween Buffalo Check Plaid Table Runner

Tosewever Halloween Buffalo Check Plaid Table Runner
Amazon

Tosewever Halloween Buffalo Check Plaid Table Runner

This black and orange table runner works double duty as a Halloween or fall decoration.

$12 $10

with coupon

Shop Now

Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.

Tags: