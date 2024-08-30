While you can never go wrong with traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, these days, going car-to-car is becoming even more popular for Halloween.

Trunk or treating, where families and neighbors gather in parking lots to pass out candy and celebrate Halloween, can be a magical night for all ages. If you're participating in a trunk-or-treating event this year, you don't have to miss out on spooky season decor. Instead, make your car the haunted automobile all the kids and parents want to visit. All you need are the right trunk-or-treat decorations.

Whether you want the scariest trunk or a stylish — yet spooky — aesthetic for social media photo ops, we've found the best Halloween trunk-or-treat kits for your car. If you want car decorations that go with your matching family costume, consider a Wizard of Oz or Hocus Pocus-themed kit. You can also go with something scary, like a haunted carnival or a giant spider. Whatever your preference, we've found trunk-or-treat decoration ideas for all tastes.

Finding the right Halloween decorations for your car, SUV, truck or minivan will bewitch all the trick-or-treaters. To help you out, we've searched the web for the best Halloween car decoration kits.

Below, shop our curated list of trunk-or-treat Halloween decor for an enchanting night to remember.

Shop the Best Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Decor

Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.

