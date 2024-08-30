Fill the parking lot with Halloween spirit using this selection of spooky decor for trunk-or-treating.
While you can never go wrong with traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, these days, going car-to-car is becoming even more popular for Halloween.
Trunk or treating, where families and neighbors gather in parking lots to pass out candy and celebrate Halloween, can be a magical night for all ages. If you're participating in a trunk-or-treating event this year, you don't have to miss out on spooky season decor. Instead, make your car the haunted automobile all the kids and parents want to visit. All you need are the right trunk-or-treat decorations.
Whether you want the scariest trunk or a stylish — yet spooky — aesthetic for social media photo ops, we've found the best Halloween trunk-or-treat kits for your car. If you want car decorations that go with your matching family costume, consider a Wizard of Oz or Hocus Pocus-themed kit. You can also go with something scary, like a haunted carnival or a giant spider. Whatever your preference, we've found trunk-or-treat decoration ideas for all tastes.
Finding the right Halloween decorations for your car, SUV, truck or minivan will bewitch all the trick-or-treaters. To help you out, we've searched the web for the best Halloween car decoration kits.
Below, shop our curated list of trunk-or-treat Halloween decor for an enchanting night to remember.
Shop the Best Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Decor
Joiedomi Animated 3.6 ft Halloween Inflatable Outdoor Decoration
This waterproof dinosaur plugs into your car's cigarette lighter and has an animated mouth that doubles as a candy bowl. Only the brave will dare reach in for their treats.
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Trunk or Treat Halloween Kit
There are 47 pieces in this aesthetically pleasing Halloween trunk or treat kit from Target.
Joyin Trunk Or Treat Car Decorations Kit
Complete the carnival theme by wearing a scary clown costume.
The Holiday Aisle Trunk or Treat Pumpkins Kit
Featuring black and orange streamers along with jack-o-lantern designs, this Halloween car kit is oozing with the holiday spirit.
National Tree Company Halloween Tricky Trunks "Bright Eyes" Car Kit
This trunk-or-treat kit transforms your car into a scary monster with sharp teeth.
Joiedomi Halloween Inflatable Giant Spider Legs for Car
One reviewer said these inflatable car spider legs were a winner at their Halloween contest.
Seeiuua Under the Sea Trunk or Treat Car Decorations Kit
Sea creature balloons add charm to this under-the-sea-inspired look.
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Trunk or Treat Halloween Kit Monster
Your car will morph into one of the cutest monsters in the parking lot with this kit.
Yopyame Halloween Trunk or Treat Superhero Car Decoration Kit
If you're dressing as comic book heroes from Marvel or DC, this action-themed kit will be a hit.
K1tpde Candy Land Trunk or Treat Outdoor Decoration Kit
Let the classic board game Candy Land inspire your trunk-or-treat decorations this year.
Peeoed Halloween Trunk or Treat Car Decorations Kit
The infamous Sanderson sisters would adore this car decor, complete with an "I smell children" sign.
Excellanyard Trunk or Treat Car Decorations Kit for SUV Trunk or Treat
Your matching Wizard of Oz costumes will go perfectly with this yellow brick road trunk-or-treat kit.
Joiedomi 6 ft Halloween Inflatable Haunted Castle
Transform your car into a ghastly haunted mansion with this glowing inflatable piece.
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Trunk or Treat Halloween Kit Ghost
When you use this kit, all you need is a sheet from the linen closet to match your car.
Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.
