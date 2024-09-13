While we still have a ways to go until Halloween, successful shopping sprees for the upcoming spooky season start now. Whether you're searching for delightful and frightful decor or that perfect Halloween costume, the best pieces often sell out ahead of October.

While debating between Beetlejuice and Fallout-inspired getups, don't forget to include your dog in the Halloween fun. From small to big dogs, your furry friend can join the holiday festivities with a fetching Halloween costume of their very own. There are several Halloween costumes for all kinds of pups available now. Many of these options have matching human costumes for an Insta-worthy family or group costume.

Not sure how to dress your Frankenweenie? We've got plenty of trendy costume ideas. One of the year's biggest movies is expected to be the much-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel, and we've found a red wedding dress inspired by the first film. Bridgerton season 3 finally came out this year and we've found a costume that rivals Queen Charlotte's fierce looks. There are also the classic costumes, like a Hocus Pocus Sanderson sister costume complete with bewitching red curls.

Whether you and your pets are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend — and many are surprisingly affordable at under $15. Below, sniff out some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, Petco and Amazon for All Hallow's Eve.

The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs

Halloween isn't just for humans and dogs — cats, rabbits and even iguanas can get into the spooky spirit with the perfect costume. Whether you're searching for something hilarious or simply want to match your pet's personality, there are tons of options for every type of small animal. Ahead, we've rounded up the best costumes so every furry or scaly friend can celebrate in style.

The Best Halloween Costumes for Cats

The Best Halloween Costumes for More Pets

Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.

