These dog costumes are paw-sitively perfect for Halloween (and surprisingly affordable).
While we still have a ways to go until Halloween, successful shopping sprees for the upcoming spooky season start now. Whether you're searching for delightful and frightful decor or that perfect Halloween costume, the best pieces often sell out ahead of October.
While debating between Beetlejuice and Fallout-inspired getups, don't forget to include your dog in the Halloween fun. From small to big dogs, your furry friend can join the holiday festivities with a fetching Halloween costume of their very own. There are several Halloween costumes for all kinds of pups available now. Many of these options have matching human costumes for an Insta-worthy family or group costume.
Not sure how to dress your Frankenweenie? We've got plenty of trendy costume ideas. One of the year's biggest movies is expected to be the much-anticipated Beetlejuice sequel, and we've found a red wedding dress inspired by the first film. Bridgerton season 3 finally came out this year and we've found a costume that rivals Queen Charlotte's fierce looks. There are also the classic costumes, like a Hocus Pocus Sanderson sister costume complete with bewitching red curls.
Whether you and your pets are Star Wars fanatics or horror movie lovers, we've found the perfect costume for your four-legged best friend — and many are surprisingly affordable at under $15. Below, sniff out some of our favorite dog costumes from Chewy, Petco and Amazon for All Hallow's Eve.
The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs
Rubie's Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
Let your dog get in on the Hocus Pocus fun with this spellbinding costume.
Coomour Dog Halloween Costume Pet Wizard Shirt
This dog or cat costume complete with round glasses will be a hit with Harry Potter fans.
California Costumes Pet Spider Dog Costume
A spooky spider pup will terrify the whole block.
Nacoco Pet Dog Costume Pirates of The Caribbean Style
With this costume, your dog is the captain now.
Frisco Front Walking Workout Girl Dog & Cat Costume
While it's technically a workout girl costume, this pink costume gives us Barbie vibes.
Rubies Costume Shark Fin Dog Costume
For a costume that your dog can't chew off, this shark fin is cute and comfortable.
Frisco Red Ruffle Dog & Cat Dress + Headpiece
The red ruffle dress from Chewy looks very similar to Lydia's wedding dress in Beetlejuice.
Zoo Snoods Baby Yoda Costume for Dogs and Cats
Baby Yoda just got even cuter with this knit pet costume from Amazon. It comes in small, medium and large sizes and keeps your dog's ears warm on chilly October nights.
Frisco Clown Dog & Cat Costume Accessory
The arm bands on this clown costume make it extra adorable.
Halloween isn't just for humans and dogs — cats, rabbits and even iguanas can get into the spooky spirit with the perfect costume. Whether you're searching for something hilarious or simply want to match your pet's personality, there are tons of options for every type of small animal. Ahead, we've rounded up the best costumes so every furry or scaly friend can celebrate in style.
The Best Halloween Costumes for Cats
Frisco Gothic School Girl Dog & Cat Costume Accessory
Black braids and a knitted collar will make you ask: Is this my cat or Wednesday Addams?
California Costumes Pet Deadly Doll Costume
Even the sweetest pets can be terrifying in this evil doll costume.
Bootique Fancy Multi-Color Costume for Cats
Transform your cat into Queen Charlotte for a Bridgerton-inspired group costume with this vintage 'fit.
Pet Serial Lux Fur Cloak for Halloween
They already think they're royalty, so indulge them for a day with this regal cape.
California Costume Collections Pet Monarch Costume
Give your cat a metamorphosis with this butterfly costume with wings and an antenna.
The Best Halloween Costumes for More Pets
Bootique Lobster Lizard Costume
Let them pretend to be a scary lobster with snapping claws.
Bootique Detective Costume for Rabbits
This Sherlock Holmes prefers carrot sticks to the traditional smoking pipe.
Bootique Mermaid Costume for Small Animals
Your small land animal will sparkle and shine as a mermaid.
Bootique Jack-o-Lantern Costume for Small Animals
A guinea pig or tiny kitty can fit into this pumpkin costume.
Bootique Unicorn Lizard Costume
Yes it's true, even your iguana can dress up for Halloween in this unicorn head wrap.
Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.
