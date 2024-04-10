Gamers, rejoice! The Fallout series based on the beloved Bethesda video game is finally premiering this week.

Originally slated to premiere on April 12, Prime Video has moved up the Fallout premiere date to today, April 10 at 6 p.m. PT. It has all the characters you know and love from the video game including everyone's favorite pup, Dogmeat. You'll find vault dwellers, ghouls and the Brotherhood of Steel surviving in a post-apocalyptic wasteland in Prime Video's newest series.

Fallout stars Walton Goggins — known for his roles in The Unicorn, The Righteous Gemstones and Justified. Goggins is joined by Disjointed's Aaron Moten and Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell. Goggins plays The Ghoul, a human transformed by radiation, who has flashbacks to his former life. Moten takes on the role of Maximus, a Brotherhood of Steel member protecting the Commonwealth. Purnell plays Lucy MacLean, a vault dweller forced out of her underground shelter to the stark, destroyed world above.

Goggins spoke with ET about making his character The Ghoul sexy, "We wanted him to be kinda sexy, you know? With a deep dark tan." The talented actor brings the troubled man to life, giving us one of our favorite nose-less characters since Ralph Fiennes' Voldemort.

While announcing the series on April 8, Goggins also gave fans the exciting news on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they can watch all episodes of Fallout a day earlier than original scheduled.

The tweet was captioned, "The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT."

Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the new Fallout series online.

When does Fallout premiere?

Fallout was originally scheduled to premiere on April 12, but then was advertised to release on April 11. Now streaming even sooner, Fallout premieres tonight, Wednesday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Where to watch Fallout on streaming:

Fallout is a Prime Video original series, so it will stream exclusively on Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. All eight episodes of the first season will drop tonight, Wednesday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET or 6:00 p.m. PT.

Amazon customers with a Prime membership will automatically have access to the Fallout series, however, Amazon also has a stand-alone membership option that allows subscribers to access Prime Video for just $9 per month compared to the $15 per month for a Prime membership.

What is Fallout based on?

The new Fallout television show is based on Bethesda's popular Fallout video game series. In Goggin's ET interview, he discussed how the show creators used the games' plotline as a guidepost but still used creative freedom when adding to the Fallout canon.

Watch the Fallout official trailer:

