Nintendo is honoring everyone’s favorite princess with the perfect pastel pink set of Joy-Cons for the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED. When the new trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! released last week, Nintendo posted on X that the pink Joy-Con controllers will launch alongside the new game on March 22.

Unlike the previous set of Joy-Cons that debuted last year with one pastel pink and one pastel yellow controller, the Princess Peach Pastel Pink Joy-Cons mark the first time that a pair of the official Nintendo Switch controllers are both pink. You can pre-order them now at Walmart and Best Buy.

The Pastel Pink Joy-Cons feature the same easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble feedback you expect from Nintendo’s controllers. These Princess Peach-themed controllers cost $80 and as per usual, they will be useable as two individual controllers or one joint controller for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED.

Princess Peach: Showtime! preorders for the upcoming action-adventure game are also now live. It's the princess' first leading role in nearly 20 years, and it sees her step onto the stage at Sparkle Theater to foil the plans of the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Joined by Stella, the theater’s guardian, Peach will take on a variety of roles to enhance her abilities and save the day.

Check out the trailer for Princess Peach: Showtime! below for a closer look at all the roles she'll be playing on stage, including Ninja Peach, Cowgirl Peach, and Swordfighter Peach.

Once you've secured your new Joy-Cons, you'll want to keep your Nintendo Switch safe with the best travel cases and screen protectors.

