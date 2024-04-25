Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves made a special day even more special by turning it into a rare family affair.

The Oscar winner and the model hit the carpet at the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas, on Thursday. The evening served as a charitable event for numerous children's organizations as part of an annual fundraising push, organized by McConaughey, country singer Jack Ingram and famed football coach Mack Brown.

McConaughey looked stylish in a navy blue suit with a white button-down sans tie, while Alves stunned in a chic black evening gown with glimmering detailing.

The couple's three kids -- sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and daughter Vida, 14 -- matched their parents when it came to style and class on the carpet.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves with their kids -- Levi, Livingston and Vida -- at the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala in Austin, Texas, on April 25, 2024.

Austin also happens to be where McConaughey and his family currently live after moving from California to McConaughey's home state of Texas back in 2022.

Thursday's chic philanthropic family outing comes just a month after Alves opened up to Southern Living magazine about the family's decision to move to the Lone Star state.

"We were living a happy life in Malibu," Alves recalled. "We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey."

After the family spent an extended amount of time in Texas -- following a McConaughey family crisis -- Alves recalled a conversation she and her husband had in the car, where she knew his mind was made up about moving.

McConaughey remembered his wife asking, "'You want to move here, don't you?'" He said she already knew the answer, and the move came soon after.

