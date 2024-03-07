Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are opening up about their decision to move their family from California to Texas.

In 2014, the couple relocated themselves and their three children Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, from Malibu to the Lone Star State to reconnect with their roots. However, it meant leaving the life they had planned on the West coast.

"We were living a happy life in Malibu," Alves tells Southern Living magazine about their decision to move. "We had a beautiful house that we'd built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey."

Gary Miller/Getty Images

After the family spent an extended amount of time in Texas -- following a McConaughey family crisis -- Alves recalls a conversation she and her husband had in the car, where she knew his mind was made up about moving.

McConaughey remembers his wife asking, "'You want to move here, don't you?'" He says she already knew the answer.

"'You son of a b....'" the couple recalls Alves saying.

According to the Oscar-winning actor, the best part about moving to Texas was the traditional structure.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

In Texas, the True Detective star teaches theater at his alma mater, the University of Texas in Austin, and the family often attends football games. Together, McConaughey and Alves -- who have been married since 2012 -- run their Just Keep Livin' Foundation and their Pantalones tequila brand.

"Ritual," McConaughey the magazine. "Ritual came back, whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before."

Unlike Hollywood, there was no more "drama" which McConaughey is happy to get away from when he's not working.

"Time slowed down," McConaughey tells Southern Living. "The clock was right, the body clock. And part of that is ritual; part of that is just the distance between places and the way people move. But it's also the hospitality, the courtesy, the common sense, the lack of drama."

RELATED CONTENT: