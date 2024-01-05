The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Matthew McConaughey shared a rare photo of daughter Vida in honor of the teen's 14th birthday this week -- and she bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Camila Alves-McConaughey.

"To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday," the actor wrote on in Instagram post, sharing a pair of sweet snaps in which Vida appears surrounded by nature.

The Greenlights author added an asterisk to note that he was sharing his wishes "a day late" after his phone "flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!" Vida turned 14 on Jan. 3.

Vida's big brother, Levi, backed up the fun story with a post of his own, sharing a classic theme park pic of the siblings enjoying a thrilling ride.

"Waited to post because we spent yesterday doing one of my sister’s favorite things🎢! Happy 14th Vida!" he wrote.

McConaughey and Alves tied the knot in 2012. Together they share three children: son Levi, 15, daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.

Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves McConaughey and their children attend the ceremony honoring Matthew McConaughey with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. - Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The couple officially allowed their eldest child to join Instagram on his 15th birthday last summer. In a celebratory post welcoming him to the social media platform, McConaughey and Alves praised him as "a very cool and respectful young man."

In November, Levi shared a rare family snap of the whole McConaughey bunch -- including siblings Vida and Livingston -- as he wished their famous father a happy birthday.

"People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination," he captioned the image. "The journeys just getting started…Happy birthday Papai."

In a 2020 interview with ET, McConaughey gushed over his kids and his deep-rooted calling to be a dad.

"I learned this, the idea of being a father and although that's the only thing I ever wanted to be, I've learned that fatherhood is a verb, it's not just about being half of making the child," he said. "It's the verb of the work you do after your children are born and there's a great, incredible responsibility and privilege to be in that position. ... What better job could we have? What better legacy could we leave behind than our children? ... And my favorite project I've ever worked on is fatherhood and I'm trying to do my best at it."

McConaughey said he wouldn't mind if his children end up following him in the entertainment industry.

"Look, I want them to do whatever it is they're fashioned to do," he explained. "Whatever they have an innate ability to do, and are willing to put in the work to get better at it. Whatever that is, I want them to do that. If that becomes something in the industry that I'm in? Bravo. I've met some of the most wonderful people in my life in my industry, I love what I do. Everybody on a set of a film or a TV show has to be great at their particular job for it to work."

"I have already started to employ them," he added. "They do all my photo shoots now. They did the Longbranch ads. Levi did. He's the DP, he's the one going out there, we're setting up the GoPros. We're doing the editing. So, maybe I'll have a little McConaughey production crew here, and we'll be a one-stop shop."

